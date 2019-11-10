17 restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving

caption If you’re in a pinch this year, know that you have other options. source Hollis Johnson

Agonizing over the prospect of cooking a Thanksgiving meal? No worries. There are a number of restaurants that’ll throw you a Thanksgiving feast in a pinch.

Keep in mind that some of these chains will only be open on a regional basis. Others may be closed depending on the franchisee. So, if you’re planning on spending Turkey Day at one of these eateries, it’s better to be safe and call ahead.

With that in mind, here are restaurant chains that are going to be open in some capacity on Thanksgiving:

Applebee’s

An Applebee’s spokesperson told Business Insider that some of its restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving, and that interested diners should contact their local Applebee’s for hours.

Bob Evans

All Bob Evans restaurants will remain open until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will offer a specialized holiday menu, a spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider.

Boston Market

A spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that all Boston Market locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, and that online delivery will be available from the chain restaurant’s website throughout the day.

Buca Di Deppo

Fans of Buca Di Beppo can order from a prix fixe Turkey Day menu at multiple locations. Diners on the go can also pick up a take-out Thanksgiving feast.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has opened its doors on Thanksgiving since its 1969 founding, according to a statement from a chain spokesperson. To celebrate Turkey Day, the restaurant chain will serve an in-store Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to close, and take-out feasts will also be available for pick-up.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

A chain spokesperson told Business Insider that Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse will remain open on Thanksgiving, serving a prix fixe menu and an all-day dinner.

Denny’s

Denny’s is open for business on Thanksgiving this year and will offer up a carry-out turkey dinner for diners as well. The take-out meal must be ordered on Denny’s website at least 24 hours before pickup, a restaurant spokesperson told Business Insider.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and it will be serving up meals from the full menu and a special three-course special.

Fogo de Chão

Craving Brazilian flavor this Thanksgiving? All Fogo de Chão restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hooters

A Hooters spokesperson told Business Insider that certain participating locations will be open on Thanksgiving and that interested diners should contact their local Hooters for more information.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

A Morton’s spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the steakhouse chain will indeed remain open on Thanksgiving, kicking off its steak dinner service at noon.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill restaurants will all remain open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving to serve a full regular menu and a prix fixe Turkey Day feast.

Smith & Wollensky

A spokesperson confirmed that Smith & Wollensky locations throughout the United States will remain open on Thanksgiving to serve guests a prix fixe offering.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse locations across the United States will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Turkey Day, serving a full menu as well as a Thanksgiving special. The only two exceptions are the STK Steakhouse in Orlando, which will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight, and the chain’s Las Vegas location, which will open its doors from noon to 11 p.m.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse restaurants will open their doors from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, allowing guests to partake in a three-course prix fixe menu.

Starbucks

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that “select store locations” will remain open on Thanksgiving, but that store hours will vary by location.

Waffle House

Barring specific emergencies, Waffle House restaurants have been known to remain open 24 hours a day on every single day of the year since the breakfast chain’s 1955 founding. Thanksgiving 2019 will be no exception.