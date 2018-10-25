This restaurant’s chicken wing prices are so confusing they’re stumping the internet

caption Can you figure out the pattern in pricing? source Sean Woodall/ Twitter

A Philadelphia Chinese restaurant’s pricing has left the internet truly baffled.

Philly resident Sean Woodall tweeted an image of the chicken wing menu from Danny’s Wok, and everyone is confused by the restaurant’s wild pricing system.

Take a look:

theres gotta be a better way to convey this information pic.twitter.com/pHEswDU0TC — sean (@seanposting) October 21, 2018

There seems to be no logical pattern for how much a single wing costs. Apparently, each additional wing costs somewhere between $1.10 and $1.15, but things go off the rails around the 24-wing mark. In fact, the difference between 24 and 25 wings is only $0.55 – significantly less than the rest.

The menu has Twitter wondering if there is a hidden pattern or if it’s all one giant mistake

Up until 24 wings there's a pattern, but it goes off the rails on the second column. I would say someone made a mistake, but who am I to question a masterpiece such as this. — Juju (@jujuadams) October 21, 2018

Others are convinced there is a pattern and are using math to prove it

this formula breaks down at the 24 wing mark, and I can't figure out what on earth went wrong at that point pic.twitter.com/lCmDu7j13b — Lynn ðŸ’½ (@chordbug) October 21, 2018

4 Chicken wings (4.55+n)

where n is an additional chicken wing and n=$1.15 two out of every third time where n=$1.10 — Six (@SoulreaverSix) October 21, 2018

Meanwhile, some have turned to visuals like graphs and charts to crack the puzzle

I'm not seeing the pattern but there's an awesome minimization problem in here somewhere to get the best price for N wings. pic.twitter.com/l4F61VAJin — Todd Gamblin (@tgamblin) October 22, 2018

Here's a spreadsheet where I extrapolated the prices of 1-3 wings, then tracked the difference by subtracting the price of the last multiple of 25 (in column C). You can see the deviation when it hits 75 compared to 50, then continue tracking the deviations as I laid them out. pic.twitter.com/Se7RrypOym — SpooklopsDragon (@CyclopsDragon) October 23, 2018

If you want less than 25 wings, the best option is to get a multiple of three. For 25 or more, 25, 50 and 125 have the same, lowest, price per wing. pic.twitter.com/u6VCF1D6IW — ranrøjB nitfuT (@btuftin) October 22, 2018

Since this math problem seems to be unsolvable, some Twitter users are instead offering ways to “hack” the pricing structure to get the most chicken wings for the lowest cost.

For example, if you want to buy 60 wings, it would be cheaper to purchase 50 wings and then add 10 wings.

And you thought you’d never use your high school math again.

