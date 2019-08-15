9 chain restaurants with special menu items for dogs

caption Your dog can oftentimes get their own drink at Starbucks. source Yelp/Christie L

Many restaurant chains offer special treats or even full-on menus for dogs.

Some eateries like Lazy Dog Restaurants have created special menus designed for your pet.

Shake Shack has a special dog-friendly sundae that’s topped with a bone-shaped biscuit.

Keep in mind that you should check with a veterinarian before feeding your dog something new and that many of these offerings can vary from location to location.

Fortunately for those whose pets accompany them just about everywhere, many popular restaurant chains offer foods for dogs, from special menus to little-known treats.

Here are some restaurants that have menu options for your dog.

Shake Shack offers dog biscuits in a special sundae.

caption It’s a small cup of custard. source INSIDER

The popular burger chain Shake Shack has a small menu just for dogs at many of its locations.

You can order your pet a Bag O’ Bones, five specially-made dog biscuits baked by Bocce’s Bakery in New York, or a Pooch-ini, a small vanilla custard topped with a dog biscuit. Per Shake Shack, the Pooch-ini isn’t meant for small dogs to consume in its entirety (although they can certainly enjoy a few spoonfuls).

Some Rita’s Italian Ice locations have small cups of ice or custard for dogs.

caption Sometimes your dog can get vanilla custard in a small cup. source Yelp/Stacey P

Located across the United States, Rita’s Italian Ice is known for being a pretty dog-friendly establishment, likely because its eateries have a lot of outdoor seating. Although Rita’s doesn’t have an official menu for pets, many locations offer sweet treats for dogs.

Some locations may give your dog a vanilla ice topped with a dog treat and others may offer vanilla custard.

Sprinkles bakes special cupcakes for dogs.

caption The “frosting” is actually yogurt. source Sprinkles

Perfect for celebrating a special occasion, the bakery chain Sprinkles sells gourmet “pupcakes” made with ingredients like egg whites, buttermilk, and sugar substitute.

The pupcakes are frosted with yogurt and topped with a bone-shaped decoration and they can be found online and at Sprinkles locations around the US.

Lazy Dog Restaurant has an entire menu dedicated to your pooch.

caption A hamburger from the dog menu. source Yelp/Michelle A

Lazy Dog Restaurant lives up to its name with a special menu designed for pets that are visiting the patio.

At this California-based chain, you can order your dog dishes like grilled hamburger, grilled chicken, or brown rice. They are all served in special bowls designed just for your pet.

You can try ordering a classic Puppuccino from Starbucks.

caption It’s a cup of whipped topping. source Yelp/Christie L

While you’re out for your morning coffee run, you might want to try picking up a special treat just for your dog from Starbucks. If you bring your dog through the drive-through or out on the patio, you can oftentimes order the popular Puppuccino – a small cup filled with whipped cream – from the company’s so-called secret menu.

You can get vegan treats for your dog at By Chloe.

caption They are vegan treats. source by CHLOE.

For pet parents looking for a vegan option, the plant-based restaurant chain By Chloe has a section of its menu dedicated to dogs. Customers can choose between organic whole-oat “pupcakes” or peanut-butter bones.

For each bag of dog biscuits sold, By Chloe says it donates a dollar to the Humane Society.

Dogs visiting Rock & Brews have a variety of choices.

caption The menu includes foods like chicken and bacon. source Yelp/Taylor J.

The classic-rock-themed American restaurant chain has an expansive menu just for dogs. Although the menu may vary by location, most Rock & Brews let you order your dog dishes like bacon, grilled chicken, unseasoned burgers, or a hot dog.

At some locations, Dairy Queen visitors can get a free pup cup with another purchase.

caption The pup cup is topped with treats. source Yelp/Heather C

At some Dairy Queen locations, dogs brought to the patio or drive-through can enjoy a free pup cup, a small container filled with vanilla ice cream, as long as their humans make a purchase.

The In-N-Out Burger’s secret menu supposedly has an unofficial option for dogs.

caption It’s just a plain hamburger bun with no salt. source Yelp/Ann T.

The popular West-Coast burger chain In-N-Out Burger is known for having a secret menu that supposedly includes an item that can be enjoyed by dogs and people alike. It’s apparently called the “puppy patty,” which is said to be a hamburger patty with no bun and no salt.