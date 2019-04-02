The retail apocalypse has ravaged the US with store closures and layoffs. See how your state ranks among the hardest-hit parts of America.

- source
- Thousands of store closures and layoffs have rocked the retail industry over the last decade.
- West Virginia and Ohio are among the states that have been hardest hit by the retail apocalypse in terms of retail job losses, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data.
- West Virginia’s retail employment has dropped more than 10% since January 2007.
The retail industry is undergoing a period of massive disruption amid record-high rates of store closures, layoffs, and bankruptcies.
For many parts of the country, retail employment has started slowly climbing again since hitting recessionary lows between 2009 and 2011.
Washington, DC, for example, has seen retail employment grow nearly 23% since January 2007, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But many states are still struggling to bounce back.
We ranked each state by its retail employment levels from January 2007 to March 2019 to find out which states have been hit hardest by the retail apocalypse.
See how your state ranks.
51. Washington, DC: 22.8% retail job growth
50. Utah: 20.2% retail job growth
49. Washington: 20.1% retail job growth
48. Texas: 15.8% retail job growth
47. Florida: 10.9% retail job growth
46. North Carolina: 9.2% retail job growth
45. Colorado: 9.1% retail job growth
44. Nevada: 9% retail job growth
43. Idaho: 7.7% retail job growth
42. South Carolina: 6.7% retail job growth
41. Oregon: 5.5% retail job growth
40. New York: 5.3% retail job growth
39. North Dakota: 5.1% retail job growth
38. Oklahoma: 4.9% retail job growth
37. South Dakota: 4.6% retail job growth
36. Arkansas: 4.5% retail job growth
35. Montana: 3.3% retail job growth
34. Tennessee: 2.9% retail job growth
33. Georgia: 2.4% retail job growth
32. Louisiana: 1.7% retail job growth
30 (tie). Massachusetts: 1.3% retail job growth
30 (tie). Hawaii: 1.3% retail job growth
28 (tie). Kentucky: 0% retail job growth
28 (tie). Alaska: 0% retail job growth
26 (tie). California: 0.1% retail job losses
26 (tie). Arizona: 0.1% retail job losses
25. Nebraska: 1.1% retail job losses
24. Minnesota: 1.2% retail job losses
23. Wisconsin: 1.3% retail job losses
22. Iowa: 1.6% retail job losses
21. Kansas: 1.9% retail job losses
20. Missouri: 2.1% retail job losses
19. New Jersey: 2.3% retail job losses
18. Mississippi: 2.5% retail job losses
16 (tie). Alabama: 2.6% retail job losses
16 (tie). New Hampshire: 2.6% retail job losses
15. Delaware: 2.8% retail job losses
13 (tie). Indiana: 2.9% retail job losses
13 (tie). Maine: 2.9% retail job losses
12. Virginia: 4% retail job losses
11. New Mexico: 4.2% retail job losses
10. Michigan: 4.7% retail job losses
8 (tie). Wyoming: 5.4% retail job losses
8 (tie). Illinois: 5.4% retail job losses
7. Pennsylvania: 6.2% retail job losses
6. Maryland: 6.4% retail job losses
5. Connecticut: 6.9% retail job losses
4. Ohio: 7.1% retail job losses
3. Rhode Island: 7.7% retail job losses
2. Vermont: 8.2% retail job losses
1. West Virginia: 10.3% retail job losses
