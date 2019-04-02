The retail apocalypse has ravaged the US with store closures and layoffs. See how your state ranks among the hardest-hit parts of America.

caption A worker removes sale banners inside a closed Sears department store one day after it closed in January. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thousands of store closures and layoffs have rocked the retail industry over the last decade.

West Virginia and Ohio are among the states that have been hardest hit by the retail apocalypse in terms of retail job losses, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data.

West Virginia’s retail employment has dropped more than 10% since January 2007.

The retail industry is undergoing a period of massive disruption amid record-high rates of store closures, layoffs, and bankruptcies.

For many parts of the country, retail employment has started slowly climbing again since hitting recessionary lows between 2009 and 2011.

Washington, DC, for example, has seen retail employment grow nearly 23% since January 2007, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But many states are still struggling to bounce back.

We ranked each state by its retail employment levels from January 2007 to March 2019 to find out which states have been hit hardest by the retail apocalypse.

See how your state ranks.

51. Washington, DC: 22.8% retail job growth

50. Utah: 20.2% retail job growth

49. Washington: 20.1% retail job growth

48. Texas: 15.8% retail job growth

47. Florida: 10.9% retail job growth

46. North Carolina: 9.2% retail job growth

45. Colorado: 9.1% retail job growth

44. Nevada: 9% retail job growth

43. Idaho: 7.7% retail job growth

42. South Carolina: 6.7% retail job growth

41. Oregon: 5.5% retail job growth

40. New York: 5.3% retail job growth

39. North Dakota: 5.1% retail job growth

38. Oklahoma: 4.9% retail job growth

37. South Dakota: 4.6% retail job growth

36. Arkansas: 4.5% retail job growth

35. Montana: 3.3% retail job growth

34. Tennessee: 2.9% retail job growth

33. Georgia: 2.4% retail job growth

32. Louisiana: 1.7% retail job growth

30 (tie). Massachusetts: 1.3% retail job growth

30 (tie). Hawaii: 1.3% retail job growth

28 (tie). Kentucky: 0% retail job growth

28 (tie). Alaska: 0% retail job growth

26 (tie). California: 0.1% retail job losses

26 (tie). Arizona: 0.1% retail job losses

25. Nebraska: 1.1% retail job losses

24. Minnesota: 1.2% retail job losses

23. Wisconsin: 1.3% retail job losses

22. Iowa: 1.6% retail job losses

21. Kansas: 1.9% retail job losses

20. Missouri: 2.1% retail job losses

19. New Jersey: 2.3% retail job losses

18. Mississippi: 2.5% retail job losses

16 (tie). Alabama: 2.6% retail job losses

16 (tie). New Hampshire: 2.6% retail job losses

15. Delaware: 2.8% retail job losses

13 (tie). Indiana: 2.9% retail job losses

13 (tie). Maine: 2.9% retail job losses

12. Virginia: 4% retail job losses

11. New Mexico: 4.2% retail job losses

10. Michigan: 4.7% retail job losses

8 (tie). Wyoming: 5.4% retail job losses

8 (tie). Illinois: 5.4% retail job losses

7. Pennsylvania: 6.2% retail job losses

6. Maryland: 6.4% retail job losses

5. Connecticut: 6.9% retail job losses

4. Ohio: 7.1% retail job losses

3. Rhode Island: 7.7% retail job losses

2. Vermont: 8.2% retail job losses

1. West Virginia: 10.3% retail job losses