Ruby Tuesday has quietly closed 147 restaurants since late January. Here’s the full list.

Ruby Tuesday has quietly closed 147 restaurants since January 23 and scrubbed them from its website.

Ruby Tuesday has been shedding locations for years as it struggles to win younger consumers, and its casual dining concept makes it especially poorly positioned to weather the pandemic’s sudden shift to delivery.

Business Insider cross-referenced information provided by data aggregation company AggData and closures reported by local news sources to find all 147 permanently closed restaurants.

“Yesterday don’t matter if it’s gone,” go the lyrics to the Beatles song “Ruby Tuesday,” the namesake of the casual dining restaurant chain.

Ruby Tuesday’s leadership may have taken those words to heart. Since late January, the brand has been quietly shutting down restaurants and scrubbing them from its website without so much as a peep. Ruby Tuesday was already rapidly shedding locations in the last few years, but the pandemic has meant even greater losses for the brand.

Business Insider reviewed information provided by AggData to find out exactly how many Ruby Tuesday locations have disappeared since January 23. AggData compiles business location data from across the internet. We compared a list of Ruby Tuesday locations from January 23 against one from April 20, and we cross-referenced those closures with closures reported by local news media.

A spokesperson for Ruby Tuesday declined to confirm the list of restaurant closures, but sent Business Insider the following statement:

“During these uncertain times, and after careful consideration, we have made the decision to close select locations in an effort to better position our restaurants for future business. We value the dedication and hard work of all our employees and we greatly appreciate all those who support us. We will continue to work hard to make the Ruby Tuesday brand even stronger for the future.”

Ruby Tuesday’s brand has been in dire need of reinvention for a long time. Even before the pandemic, the chain was struggling to retain existing customers and attract a new generation of younger customers. Moreover, casual dining concepts like Ruby Tuesday, which rely on filling sit-down dining rooms in order to generate a profit, are especially poorly positioned to make it through the pandemic.

