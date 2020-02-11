The retail apocalypse has forced stores to abandon the mall and transform into a destination where shoppers can take a ‘vacation from reality’

Traditional retailers and big-box brands are pivoting to small-format concept stores in order to experiment with new retail strategies and curb costs.

These new stores may be smaller, but they boast new features like trendy eateries, spa services, workout classes, and a more tailored product assortment based on geographic region.

“A great concept store feels like a destination and a vacation from reality,” Shelly Socol, cofounder and CEO of digital fashion agency One Rockwell, told Business Insider.

As department stores and big-box brands fall out of vogue, smaller concept stores are paving the way for the future of retail.

In recent months, department stores like JCPenney and Macy’s have abandoned the mall by debuting standalone, small-format stores designed to experiment with new retail strategies and ramp up foot traffic. Likewise, Sephora announced in early February it plans to open 100 smaller-format stores in cities like Nashville and San Jose. Those stores will be positioned closer to neighborhoods rather than embedded in malls, as part of a push toward localizing retail.

According to Lauren Beitelspacher, associate professor of marketing at Babson College, the pivot to concept stores is part of a corrective measure against the big-box boom and suburban sprawl of recent decades.

“These huge department stores and big box retailers grew so quickly in the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s that they oversaturated the market,” she said. “Now there’s just so much retail space and it’s not interesting for consumers anymore.”

Bigger isn’t always better

Shoppers walk by a small-format city Target store.

Jonathan Treiber, CEO of the offer management platform RevTrak, said concept stores not only allow major retailers to experiment with new strategies, but also help curb costs by cutting real estate spending.

“Smaller format stores can be deployed in urban or suburban environments and require smaller investments for build-outs and lease costs than the behemoth multi-level stores many retailers have been burdened with,” Treiber told Business Insider. “Success in retail going forward will be all about experimentation.”

Beitelspacher said Target serves as a prime example of a successful small-format store, pointing to the expansion of its urban locations that are often positioned near colleges and in areas where a full-size location wouldn’t otherwise fit. While the average Target store clocks in at 40,000 square feet, its city stores are closer to 15,000 square feet and contain inventory specially selected for the respective communities.

“It’s not a retail apocalypse, the market is just righting and regulating itself,” Beitelspacher said. “There was too much retail space. Now you’re seeing stores streamline their formats so they can streamline expenses and find what they’re good at and their core competencies.”

‘360 degrees of immersion’

The Herald cafe at Market by Macy's in Southlake, Texas.

However, experts say it’s not enough to merely be smaller in stature. In order to be successful, these stores not only need a carefully curated product assortment, but also offerings like an on-site restaurant or beauty services, according to Shelly Socol, cofounder and CEO of digital fashion agency One Rockwell.

“A great concept store feels like a destination and a vacation from reality, especially in luxury,” she said. “A good concept store is seamless: it offers a variety of sensory experiences coupled with amenities, new or exclusive product, on-site tailors or stylists, good music, food, coffee or juice bar, state-of-the-art technology, elements that make the trip to the store worthwhile. It needs to be 360 degrees of immersion.”

Socol emphasized that with the proliferation of e-commerce – and the ability to purchase anything with the quick tap of a finger – identifying ways to make a store visit worth a shopper’s while is essential.

“Customers are looking for an intimate, engaging, experiential, flexible experience that feels authentic and curated,” she said. “For a small store to be successful, it will be in the overall execution as a destination with exciting brands that are engaging and feel special.”

Treiber, the CEO of RevTrak, added that it’s important that small-format stores focus on “calculated risk-taking” that sets it apart from its original model.

“For legacy retailers used to trying to be everything to everybody, a concept store in a smaller format affords the opportunity to focus on being the complete opposite,” he said. “It’s a natural hedge to the traditional big-box concept, but focusing narrowly on a key category, such as home furnishings or kitchen-ware, that appeals to specific types of shoppers.”