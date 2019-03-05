The 7 richest retail billionaires in the world

caption Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took the top spot. source Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

There’s a fortune to be made in retail.

Forbes’ 2019 ranking of the 20 richest people in the world features seven individuals who owe their billions to major retail brands.

Check out which noteworthy individuals made their money off companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Zara.

The realm of retail sure has produced a slew of billionaires.

At least, that’s what Forbes’ 2019 report on the 20 richest people in the world seems to indicate.

Seven of the names on the list got their money from major companies in the retail space. The only industry that fared better was tech, which boasted 10 billionaires.

From Jeff Bezos to the surviving children of Sam Walton, check out which billionaires owe their vast fortunes to retail:

7. S. Robson “Rob” Walton

caption Walmart heir S. Robson Walton. source Rick T. Wilking / Stringer / Getty Images

Final net worth: $44.3 billion

Origin of wealth: Walmart

6. Alice Walton

caption Walmart heiress Alice Walton. source Rick T. Wilking / Stringer / Getty Images

Final net worth: $44.4 billion

Origin of wealth: Walmart

5. Jim Walton

caption Walmart heir Jim Walton. source Rick T. Wilking /Stringer/Getty

Final net worth: $44.6 billion

Origin of wealth: Walmart

4. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Final net worth: $49.3 billion

Origin of wealth: L’Oréal

3. Amancio Ortega

Final net worth: $62.7 billion

Origin of wealth: Zara

2. Bernard Arnault

Final net worth: $76 billion

Origin of wealth: LVMH

1. Jeff Bezos

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Final net worth: $131 billion

Origin of wealth: Amazon