Retail sector braces for Digital Retail Forum 2019 in Johannesburg

Harnessing Digital Technology for Next-Level Customer Centred Retailing





JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2018 – African retailers are facing a rapid evolution of technology and online players like Take-A-Lot in South Africa, Konga in Nigeria and Jumia Kenya have entered the market, which has created huge competition for brick-and-mortar incumbents.

The internet and customer expectations are forcing retailers to reassess the service they provide, not just in terms of convenience and pace, but engagement and enjoyability.

On 30 January 2019, IT News Africa will host Digital Retail Forum 2019 ( www.digitalretailforum.co.za ) at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Themed Harnessing Digital Technology for Next-Level Customer Centred Retailing, DRF2019 will focus on how emerging technologies such as Ai, IoT, drones, digital payment solutions, new eCommerce models and mobility are disrupting the retail sector. This event will also delve into how to survive by harnessing new technology to improve both Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency.

A variety of professionals will visit #DigitalRetailForum looking for products and services that will help them increase productivity, reduce costs, attract more customers, improve customer experience, enhance security and sell more – whether they are small independent retailers or large retail groups.





Key topics to be discussed:

Leveraging data to understand customer segments, manage risks and enhance decision making.

Mapping your journey from brick-and-mortar to eCommerce.

Leveraging mobile technology to enhance your in-store experience.

Making Mobile Payment for Everything a reality.

a reality. Leveraging AI to impact your bottom line and CX.

Real-World retail digital transformation stories.

Order Fulfilment: Improving efficiency and speed of delivery.

Improving efficiency and speed of delivery. Understanding the key drivers within the South African retail sector.

Understanding the digital customer’s journey.

Utilising technology to identify customer pain-points.

Optimizing inventory management and supply chains with technology.

Closing the gap between technology and personalization.

Customer engagement with interactive digital signage and point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

Delivering a technology platform that empowers the business and delights customers.

Assessing emerging retail models and technologies that will define 2019 and beyond.

Adapting to Generation Z — “the digital shopper” .

. The store of the future.





To register, speak or exhibit at the conference, visit: www.digitalretailforum.co.za

[t]: 011 026 0982 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com