These 13 retail stocks are the most at risk of steep losses as China’s coronavirus spreads

caption Street view after Wuhan government announced to ban non-essential vehicles in downtown area to contain coronavirus outbreak, on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Wuhan source Reuters

History shows that viral outbreaks can have a significant, if short-lived, effect on sales, Credit Suisse’s Michael Binetti said in a note Monday.

Today’s retailers have e-commerce to thank for buffering the depressed demand they will see in their brick-and-mortar storefronts.

Thirteen US retail firms are particularly exposed to the fallout. We list them from least to most.

Retailers with big businesses in China could see their sales numbers drop this Lunar New Year as the country combats the spread of coronavirus. For the most exposed companies, the cost could amount to a 3-5% reduction in earnings per share next quarter if coronavirus continues, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti said in a Monday research note. On top of that, there’s a risk that media coverage itself could eat into share performance, he said, adding that price-earnings ratios, a measure of how expensive a company’s share price is relative to value, could fall by 10-15%. The hit to revenue comes during a week that typically would be a boon for retailers: the Lunar New Year. Instead, this year, coronavirus has left at least 12 cities in China under lockdown, restricting the movement of at least 40 million people. Binetti based his analysis of the risk of coronavirus off of historical data from SARS and avian flu outbreaks in 2003 and 2004-2006, respectively. To be sure, today’s retail companies have certain tools in their back pocket that weren’t available in previous outbreaks nearly two decades ago, Binetti said: e-commerce makes up a bigger share of business and should be more durable, and China and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are more equipped to combat the spread of contagious disease, he said. Plus, retailers have bounced back from contractions quickly in the past, he added. Still, previous viral outbreaks in China hampered retail, Binetti said: “At the height of reported SARS cases, Mainland China retail sales growth slowed to just +4%,” about half the rate seen in the preceding 12 months. The “fear factor” produced by media coverage led to a 16% contraction to price-earnings ratios on top of that, he added. Binetti pointed to a basket of US companies that get a significant share of their revenue from Chinese sales. Here are the thirteen companies exposed, from least to most:

13. Hanesbrands Inc.

Ticker: HBI

Percent of revenue exposed: 1%

Major brands: Champion, Hanes, Maidenform, Playtex

12. Ralph Lauren Corp

Ticker: RL

Percent of revenue exposed: 1%

Major brands: Club Monaco, Ralph Lauren Jeans Company

11. L Brands Inc.

Ticker: LB

Percent revenue exposed: 1%

Major brands: Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works

10. Under Armour Inc.

Ticker: UAA

Percent of revenue: 2%

Major brands: Under Armour, MapMyFitness

9. Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Ticker: LULU

Percent revenue exposed: 3%

Major brands: Lululemon

8. Gap Inc.

Ticker: GPS

Percent revenue exposed: 3%

Major brands: Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta

7. Capri Holdings Ltd.

Ticker: CPRI (formerly KORS)

Percent revenue exposed: 4%

Major brands: Versace, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Ticker: GOOS

Percent revenue exposed: approximately mid-single digit

Major brands: Canada goose

5. VF Corporation

Ticker: VFC

Percent revenue exposed: 6%

Major brands: Vans, Timberland, Jansport, The North Face

4. PVH Corp

Ticker: PVH

Percent revenue exposed: 7%

Major brands: Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger

3. Tapestry Inc.

Ticker: TPR

Percent revenue exposed: 15%

Major brands: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman

1. Nike Inc. (tied for first)

Ticker: NKE

Percent revenue exposed: 17%

Major brands: Nike, Converse, Hurley

1. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (tied for first)

Ticker: EL

Percent of revenue exposed: 17%

Major brands: MAC, Estee Lauder, Smashbox