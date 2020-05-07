Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and True Religion are among the first US retailers to file for bankruptcy as the pandemic takes its toll. Here’s the full list so far.

Some of the country’s biggest retailers are starting to fail and file for bankruptcy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate the industry.

Experts say we expect to see other retailers following suit in the next few weeks and months.

Here’s who has filed for bankruptcy so far.

The retail sector is currently facing one of its most challenging periods in history as stores and restaurants stay closed and the future of retail remains uncertain.

Many brick and mortar retailers and restaurants that were experiencing troubles heading into the crisis are now being forced to shutter locations or lay off workers in order to stay afloat as their business almost entirely dries up.

Others are left with no choice but to file for bankruptcy, and experts say we can expect to see many more follow in their lead as the pandemic continues to decimate the industry.

John Varvatos

The parent company behind upscale menswear brand John Varvatos, which has been worn by some of the world’s most famous rock stars, filed for bankruptcy on May 6 after the pandemic shattered its comeback plans.

The 27-store chain was lumbered with over $100 million of debt that it couldn’t pay. All of its stores remain closed during the crisis.

Neiman Marcus

Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 7, citing “inexorable pressure” from the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for this.

“Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth,” CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said in a statement.”Like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business.”

J. Crew

J. Crew was the first major retailer in the US to fail during the pandemic, filing for bankruptcy in early May.

Its woes predated this difficult period, however. The once wildly popular preppy brand had faced an identity crisis in recent years as shoppers accused of it of being unaffordable and impractical.

The retailer has also struggled under a heft debt load of near $1.7 billion.

True Religion

Premium denim brand True Religion filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years in April.

The company’s CEO said that bankruptcy was “unavoidable” after it was forced to close its stores during the pandemic.

In court documents, the company said that while it “would have preferred to wait out the current instabilities of the financial markets and retail industry generally,” it “simply could not afford to do so.”

FoodFirst Global Restaurants

FoodFirst Global Restaurants, which owns Bravo Fresh Italian and Brio Italian Mediterranean, filed for bankruptcy in April.

The company was forced to temporarily close 71 of its 92 restaurants during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak truly could not have come at a worse time for our business,” CEO Steve Layt said in a statement at the time. “The mandated dining room closure orders wiped out 60% of our restaurants within days and since then we have experienced nothing short of devastating sales declines.”