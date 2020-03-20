Retailers are offering discounts online right now because few people are outside shopping. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far.

caption West Elm is just one of the places having big sales right now. source West Elm

Many stores are closing their doors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That doesn’t mean that you have to stop shopping altogether. Most of our favorite retailers are still up and running online – many are even offering huge savings, likely to make up for lost in-store and to provide some retail therapy for people stuck at home.

Keep reading to find all of the best online shopping deals you can find right now.

As stores all around the world shut their doors indefinitely to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, we’ve been tasked with changing the way we shop. Luckily, there’s a little thing called the internet, and plenty of our favorite stores have online shops that let us buy our favorite things and support our favorite businesses.

With foot traffic pretty much non-existent, many stores are offering huge savings to get people into their (online) shops. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to finally buy that nice mattress or splurge on that fancy face mask, chances are that right now, the price is right.

Below, we’ve collected all of the online stores offering great savings right now. From necessities to fun activities to help you stay busy while stuck inside, this list has got you covered.

Keep reading for the best deals you can shop online right now:

Style

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom: Save 25% sitewide for a limited time

Everlane: Get all denim for just $50

Tommy John: Take 20% off orders of $50+, plus free shipping

Shopbop: Save up to 70% on clothing, accessories, and more

East Dane: Save up to 70% on clothing, shoes, and more

Beauty

source Beautycounter

Beautycounter: Save 10% sitewide

Target: Save 50% on select items now through March 28

Home & Kitchen

source Williams-Sonoma

Leesa: Save up to 30% on mattresses

Casper: Save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 50% on other bedroom essentials

Gravity Blanket: Get 15% off your purchase with code “WFH15” now through March 22

Wayfair: Save big on office furniture, living room decor, and more

West Elm: Take 25% off your entire order

Williams Sonoma: Get 20% off plus free shipping

Tech

source JBL/Facebook

Best Buy: Save big on smart TVs, monitors, PCs, and more

B&H Photo: Save on work from home tech, cameras, and more

JBL: Save up to 70% on speakers and soundbars

Miscellaneous

source Shutterstock