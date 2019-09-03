Retire at 65? There’s only one country in Asia that currently hits Malaysia’s proposed minimum age

Spoiler: It isn’t Singapore. Pixabay

Malaysia’s Government announced on Monday (Sep 2) that it is studying a budget 2020 proposal to raise the national retirement age from from 60 to 65 years old.

It added that this was the practice in developed countries, including neighbouring Singapore, which will raise its retirement age from 62 to 65 by 2030.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the ministry was considering the suggestion – made by the Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) – to increase retirement savings in line with longer life expectancy, Bernama reported on Sunday (Sep 1).

MTUC said it expected the average Malaysian to live until age 80.

Youth Minister Syed Saddiq opposed the proposition, citing high youth unemployment statistics.

“Comparing (our retirement age) with developed countries is not accurate,” he said in a Twitter post on Sep 2, which included the unemployment statics of countries including Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

Saya membantah cadangan untuk menaikkan umur persaraan dari 60 tahun ke 65 tahun. Perbandingan dengan negara maju tidak tepat. Kadar pengangguran belia Jepun 3.4%,

Singapura 5.9%

Germany 6.2% Di Malaysia ada ~500,000 anak muda yang menganggur (10.7%). Focus on Youths!

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/WotnUpGqbL — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) September 2, 2019

According to a 2014 United Nations report, Malaysia is classified under developing economy status, alongside seven other Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore.

The only Asian country with a developed status is Japan, whose minimum retirement age is 65 years (with talks to raise it to 70).

China, Singapore and Indonesia have also since announced plans to increase their minimum retirement ages to 65 and above.

Outside of Asia, developed countries with retirement ages at or above 65 in 2018 included Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, the US, and most countries in the EU.

