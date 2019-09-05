19 of the best US cities for retirees, where the weather is nice, crime rates are low, and you can walk anywhere

source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

WalletHub recently ranked the best cities for retirement, considering quality of life as one of the factors.

To decide which cities offered the best quality of life, WalletHub considered the percentage of the population over age 65, walk scores, crime rates, and water and air quality.

The cities that came out on top were Scottsdale, Arizona; Fremont, California; and Henderson, Nevada.

Retiring in the right place is essential, but for seniors, some cities are just better than others.

WalletHub looked at the quality of life for retirees in nearly 200 cities across the US. The site considered factors like the percentage of the population over age 65 from the US Census Bureau, walkability data from Walk Score, WalletHub’s weather rankings, crime rates, and air and water quality.

Among the cities that made the top 19 cities, Henderson, Nevada took the top spot. Other contenders included San Jose, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here are WalletHub’s top 19 cities for quality of life in retirement, along with their respective percentages of the population over age 65 from the US Census Bureau, the city’s walkability score out of 100, and the city’s weather ranking out of 100.

19. Chula Vista, California

Just south of San Diego is Chula Vista, California, a city that’s full of retirees and in the top half of cities with good weather.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 26.3%

Walk score: 43/100

Weather ranking: 49/100

18. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin residents will enjoy the company of many other retirees, though the weather isn’t always pleasant.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 22.3%

Walk score: 49/100

Weather ranking: 71/100

17. Casper, Wyoming

This western city just barely makes it into the top half in terms of weather, and has quite a few other senior residents to mingle with, but it isn’t very walkable.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 24.3%

Walk score: 39/100

Weather ranking: 49/100

16. Boise, Idaho

Boise isn’t all that walkable, but residents will enjoy fairly mild weather most of the year.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 25.2%

Walk score: 40/100

Weather ranking: 28/100

15. Cape Coral, Florida

Tucked between Ft. Meyers, Florida and Sanibel Island is Cape Coral, Florida, a community with nice weather and where residents can enjoy the company of many other seniors.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 44.9%

Walk score: 17/100

Weather ranking: 29/100

14. Pembroke Pines, Florida

Pembroke Pines, Florida is nestled between the beach town of Hollywood, Florida and the Everglades, and just north of Miami. Nearly a third of residents are age 65 or over, making for plenty of social opportunities.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33.3%

Walk score: 32/100

Weather ranking: 39/100

13. Santa Clarita, California

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: Not available

Walk score: 34/100

Weather ranking: 48/100

12. San Diego, California

San Diego’s sunny weather makes it an excellent place for retirees.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 26.3%

Walk score: 51/100

Weather ranking: 51/100

11. Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona is southeast of Phoenix, and residents will enjoy lots of sun and other seniors.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 27.8%

Walk score: 29/100

Weather ranking: 33/100

10. Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California is just outside of Los Angeles, and residents will enjoy mild weather.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: Not available

Walk score: 54/100

Weather ranking: 7/100

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs is perfect for nature-loving seniors, with proximity to many mountains and ski towns.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 22.8%

Walk score: 32/100

Weather ranking: 39/100

8. Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada offers residents a unique atmosphere and some nice weather year-round.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 28.1%

Walk score: 38/100

Weather ranking: 38/100

7. Santa Rosa, California

This California town in Sonoma County will be a hit with wine-loving retirees.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33%

Walk score: 44/100

Weather ranking: 38/100

6. Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii is an idyllic place to retire, with both the conveniences of a city and lush Hawaiian landscapes. Nice weather is a given in Hawaii, though it will be fairly expensive – the Aloha State is at the top of our list of states where $1 million in retirement funds won’t last two decades.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: Not available

Walk score: 64/100

Weather ranking: 51/100

5. San Jose, California

San Jose, California offers great weather and is fairly walkable as well.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33%

Walk score: 44/100

Weather ranking: 38/100

4. Glendale, California

Glendale, California was ranked No. 1 by WalletHub for weather, and residents can expect sun year-round.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33%

Walk score: 69/100

Weather ranking: 1/100

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

Golf lovers will enjoy lots of sunny days to tee off in this desert city northeast of Phoenix.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 27.8%

Walk score: 32/100

Weather ranking: 4/100

2. Fremont, California

Fremont, California will offer residents a west coast and Silicon Valley vibe.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 25.7%

Walk score: 51/100

Weather ranking: 22/100

1. Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada is just outside of Las Vegas, and it offers nice weather all year round.

Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 26.6%

Walk score: 30/100

Weather ranking: 4/100