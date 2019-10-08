10 clothing brands that are re-releasing their classic retro styles — including Nike, Ralph Lauren, and The North Face

source Triple F.A.T. Goose

Time-tested apparel designs are a much better way to stay fashionable than chasing fast-fashion trends.

While finding original pieces from many years ago on the secondary resale market can be very difficult and expensive, many brands are retro-ing their most iconic styles.

We rounded up nine brands that have re-released some of their best styles in true-to-original form, from the Levi’s Vintage Collection and ’90s-era Ralph Lauren Polo Sport to Mitchell & Ness throwback jerseys and The North Face’s 1995 Denali Fleece.

When it comes to clothing, some styles are here today and gone tomorrow. Instead of chasing the latest fast-fashion trend you see on Instagram, looking back to the past for time-tested pieces that are truly desirable is oftentimes a better way to stay fashionable.

The only problem is that sourcing vintage items in good condition at fair prices can be a pretty tall task.

Fortunately, there are plenty of brands that recognize their past styles are so well-loved that they’ve re-released them. In many instances, what’s old is new again, so you won’t have to scour the secondary market to find the pieces you want.

To help you add some of the best designs from past decades in your closet, we rounded up nine brands that have re-released classic designs. You’ll find some great retro releases from brands like The North Face, Levi’s, Triple F.A.T. Goose, and more.

Check them out, below:

Ralph Lauren

source Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s design aesthetic is centered around American heritage and timeless styling. Since many of the brand’s most iconic pieces never go out of style, there are troves of vintage fashion collectors who are eager to acquire pieces from decades past.

While the secondary market once was the only option to acquire them, Ralph Lauren has made it a point to bring back some of its most popular collections – and the latest to be rereleased is the Polo Sport line.

Originally released in 1992 as a nod to the 1992 Olympic Summer Games in Barcelona, Polo Sport embodies athleticism while still being effortlessly stylish. The collection features a good mixture of true to original styles like the limited-edition denim pictured above as well as freshly updated pieces.

Triple F.A.T. Goose

source Triple F.A.T. Goose

Originally founded in 1987, Triple F.A.T. Goose is a brand that focuses on making luxurious outerwear that is truly warm, hence the “For Arctic Temperatures” acronym in its name.

In recent years, Triple F.A.T. Goose made a resurgence with well-made modern style parkas that are so good, we named it the best overall winter parka you can buy for men and the best winter parka with real fur for women.

While the coats are undoubtedly warm, the brand became a fashion staple in the late ’80s and early ’90s – and now it’s going back to its roots with the Originals Collection. The collection includes three jackets with bright and bold color-blocking ($500) and an ultra-premium lambskin leather bubble coat ($800) that screams ’90s extravagance.

Levi’s

source Levi’s

Founded in 1853, Levi’s is one of few American apparel brands to transcend many scores of US history – and its clothing helps tell the story

While the stitching pattern on the back pockets and red Levi’s tag are recognizable by just about everyone, many of the brand’s most iconic designs have become collectible artifacts, rather than pieces the average person can acquire.

The new Levi’s Vintage Collection brings back a handful of styles ranging from exact replications of denim from 1947 to 1976 and workshirts from the 1950s to sherpa trucker jackets in denim and suede from the 1960s.

The North Face

source The North Face

The North Face is so popular, that it has become the default outerwear option for many people, whether they’re an outdoor adventurer or an average person just trying to stay warm. Although the brand is constantly innovating its technical outdoor apparel, some of its most iconic pieces have been around for decades.

If you’ve ever owned a fleece from The North Face, it was more than likely a Denali. The name has stayed the same, but modern versions have veered drastically from the original version. Now, The North Face is bringing back the most popular iteration from 1995. The differentiating attributes include a boxier ’90s-style silhouette, bold color-blocking (there is an all-black version if you like to keep it simple), ventilated pit zips, and integrated snaps to support climbing harnesses.

In addition to the 1995 Denali Fleece Jacket, some of The North Face’s other Icon styles include the 1990 Mountain Jacket ($299) and the 1996 Nuptse Jacket ($249).

Persol Sunglasses

source END Clothing

If you ever want to increase your cool points (who doesn’t?), pulling a few pointers from Steve McQueen is never a bad idea.

You might not be able to recreate his cool persona and his good looks, but you can buy the sunglasses he made iconic in the 1968 heist film “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

The Persol 714s are a classic pair of sunglasses that fold at the bridge of the nose and the middle of the arms. Not only do they look good, but they’re also more convenient to carry than sunglasses with only folding arms.

To learn more about the Persol limited-edition Steve McQueen 714s, read Insider Picks senior reporter Owen Burke’s full review.

Mitchell & Ness

source Mitchell & Ness

Moments in sports have unique significance to different people, and jerseys are the easiest way to connect back to those events. However, it can be extremely hard or next to impossible to find old jerseys once players get traded, retire, or teams change names or logo designs.

Mitchell & Ness is the go-to brand for finding authentic replicas for all of your favorite sports jerseys. Whether you’re looking for a Mickey Mantle Yankees jersey from 1951, Michael Jordan’s All-Star Jordan jersey from 1993, or a T.O. jersey from 1996, you’ll find it here.

Russell Athletic

source Russell Athletic

In 1920, college football quarterback Benjamin Russell, Jr., decided he was tired of the constant itching and inevitable chafing from wearing a scratchy wool jersey on the field. He presented the issue to his father, who owned Russell Manufacturing Company, which specialized in making women’s and children’s undergarments using cotton.

By using the same cotton material on football jerseys, Russell created a much more comfortable top for athletics. Affectionately known as the sweatshirt, the top got its name from how they looked post-game – drenched in sweat.

Oh, and that little triangle thing that’s on every sweatshirt? It’s actually there for a reason. Russell added the extra layer of cotton to absorb sweat and give a little bit of extra stretch in the neck collar. It has since become a quintessential element of sweatshirts, primarily for style.

The Russell Athletic Heritage Collection might not be a reissue of the original sweatshirts from the ’20s, but they’re identical to the brand’s ’80s and ’90s aesthetic.

Fossil

source Fossil

Originally released in the ’90s, Fossil’s Starmaster watches were the latest and greatest thing in timekeeping because of the electroluminescent backlit dials.

Limited to 875 watches in the black and silver colorways, each watch is numbered and comes in special vintage-style packaging. The new Starmaster watch features a 38mm case, a cream satin dial with large easy-to-read numerals, and most importantly, the classic EL dial.

While the rereleased version is a clear nod to the ’90s originals, the watches have an effortlessly timeless (no pun intended) design that looks good even by today’s standards.

Nike

source DTLR

Retro sneakers are a huge part of Nike’s bread and butter. At any given moment, you can find old runners, basketball sneakers, and trainers available, but the Air Force 1 is one of the most loved silhouettes.

This black and white pair might look like any other pair of AF1s at first glance, but they’re not. Nike paid close attention to detail to make it virtually identical to the original ’90s pair.

They feature an upgraded full-grain leather upper to match the more premium leather that came standard on sneakers in the ’90s as well as the original black and white color blocking. Small details like the overall shape of the sneaker and the small Swoosh logo at the bottom between the eye stays are recreated to look like the ’90s original.

Vasque

source Vasque

Pulled straight from Vasque’s 1988 catalog, the iconic Clarion ’88 GTX hiking boot recently returned in three original colors – Grey/Blue for men, Grey/Teal for women, and Grey/Grey for men and women.

By combining retro style with time-tested technologies like Vibram outsoles and Gore-Tex liners, the Clarion ’88 is suitable for hiking, camping, or simply looking good and keeping your feet warm and dry this fall.