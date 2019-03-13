15 reusable cleaning products that are more sustainable than their traditional counterparts

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

You don’t have to sacrifice having a clean, tidy home when you go green – you just need to know what kinds of products are getter for the environment.

Aside from using eco-friendly cleaning chemicals, rinvesting in reusable products like this laundry egg and these microfiber cloths is one affordable and sustainable solution to our over-reliance on wasteful products like dryer sheets and paper towels.

Below, you’ll find 15 of the best reusable cleaning products to add to your home essentials list.

Caring about the environment and caring about a clean home don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Though most of the cleaning products and tools sold on the shelf are disposable, a striking amount of them are actually reusable – which is good for the environment and your wallet.

When the movement toward “green cleaning” began, there were very few products that approached the benchmark of being both high-quality and good for the Earth at the same time. Yes, there was the ol’ kitchen mop and the bacteria-infested sink rag, but more often than not, reusable meant repulsive.

Today, it’s hard to keep up with the number of items on the market that are working to provide a sustainable way to take care of your home, from eco-friendly chemicals to reusable dryer sheets. There are tons of ways you can do your part to take care of the environment without going out of your way or sacrificing the quality of the products you’ve used in the past.

Below, you’ll find 15 reusable products that work well and are good for the environment (a win-win, if you ask me).

Smart138 Reusable Dish Scrubber

source Amazon

This towel, made from natural materials, can be used to scrub anything from stubborn food caked onto dishes to sticky messes on countertops. Buyers claim that this towel has become their favorite cleaning tool because it’s durable, dries fast, and doesn’t hold bacteria like most sponges.

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls

source Amazon

These dryer balls might look a little odd, but with nearly 16,000 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon, it’s clear that their outward appearance isn’t interfering with their popularity. The Smart Sheep Dryer Balls are made from 100% premium New Zealand wool and offer the same benefits of disposable dryer sheets (like decreased static), but without the waste. They can be infused with essential oils, and they can aid in quicker drying times by creating air pockets between clothes.

Phaewo Silicone Dishwashing Gloves

source Amazon

Often times, sponges and brushes are difficult to use when trying to get into small crevices of dishes and silverware. With bristles on both sides and anti-slip grips on each finger, you can easily clean your bowls and plates without worrying that they’ll slip out of your hands. Silicone is also more ocean-friendly than traditional plastic, and it’s BPA-free, too.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cloths

source Amazon

I’ve been using microfiber cloths around my house and in my car for years and cannot even imagine how many paper towels I have saved. These ones are extremely absorbent and are machine washable – meaning they can last you for quite some time, no matter how often you use them. We suggest washing them in this bag that catches microfibers to prevent their entry into our waterways.

E-Cloth Window Cleaning Pack

source Amazon

Unless you’re a commercial-grade window cleaner, you likely use paper towels to wash your windows – leaving tons of waste that can’t even be recycled. These cloths work together to clean glass and windows, ensuring a streak-free shine.

Kitchen + Home Machine Washable Bamboo Towels

source Amazon

One of Insider Pick’s reporters, Mara Leighton, recommended that I mention this product, so I took her word for it – literally. Here’s what she has to say about these reusable bamboo towels:

The first thing I noticed about them was how thick and durable they are – more so than traditional paper towels – which is likely why they can hold up to as many as 100 washes. Once you’ve gotten used to them, it becomes second nature to throw dirty sheets in the top dishwasher rack for cleaning and to keep the clean, ready-to-go sheets under the sink. All in all, it’s worth the extra minute or two to feel a bit more responsible. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks Reporter

Real Clean Microfiber Swiffer Refills

source Amazon

The Swiffer has swept its way across the country and into the homes, dorms, and apartments of anyone wanting a quick alternative to mopping. These microfiber cloths fit perfectly on the bottom of the Swiffer to trap dust and dirt and can be easily cleaned in the washer.

Planet Wise Reusable Trash Liner

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Think about how many trash bags you use on a monthly basis. If that number makes you cringe, this just might be your saving grace. These trash bin liners are washable and waterproof, plus the hidden seams ensure that leaking or wicking won’t be an issue.

Amber Glass Spray Bottles

source Amazon

These amber spray bottles are perfect alternatives to buying plastic bottles every time you need a refill on your favorite household cleaner. By purchasing a bulk supply of cleaning solution, you can save money (and the environment) by simply filling these reusable bottles instead.

FlexiSnake Hair Clog Tool

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Clogged drains and hair buildup are, let’s face it, gross – but worse, they’re issues that can cause some serious problems if not tended to properly. The FlexiSnake hair clog tool grabs clogs with ease and is able to swiftly eliminate any ball of hair that is causing a backup of water – plus, it doesn’t include the chemicals found in typical drain cleaners.

Eco Egg Reusable Laundry Egg

source Amazon

The Eco Egg completely replaces normal washing detergent (no liquid or powder required) and lasts for up to 720 washes. Similar to detergent, the egg removes grime and dirt – but the best part is that it results in much less waste.

Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber

source Amazon

This spin scrubber comes with three brush heads and 360-degree high rotating speed capabilities to master any amount of bathroom grime or mildew. With more thorough washes and less time spent using water or harsh chemicals, you won’t have to worry about wasting resources or consistently purchasing new brushes.

Reusable Bottle Cleaner Beads

source Amazon

Nothing is worse than having to clean out a grimey water bottle that has been neglected because of the odd shape or small mouth of the bottle. Users claim that by following a few simple steps, you can get a narrow-necked bottle looking like new.

Planet Wise Reusable Sandwich Bags

source Bed Bath & Beyond

These bags can go far beyond holding your ham and cheese sandwich. With waterproof seams and a seven-ounce capacity, they can help you organize and tidy your space so that you can actually see your newly cleaned counter – no more plastic baggies in the junk drawer.

Kuhn Rikon Silicone Scrubber

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Silicone products can be found in the kitchen section of virtually any store because they are easily washable and stand the test of time (unlike sponges which tend to break down). This silicone scrubber comes in seven colors and is sure to outlast most of your kitchen cleaning tools – not to mention being much more environmentally friendly. Silicone can even be recycled if you have a nearby processing facility.