Revealing the potential of Asian markets

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – October 10, 2019 – Robust economic growth and an influx of capital have expedited the growth of Asian markets. Although the Sino-American trade war has dampened market sentiment, the Asia region continues to show a promising future in the real estate and property technology sectors.

There will be leading keynote speakers who will dissect the current property market challenges, engage in thought provoking conversations with real estate professionals as well as unveil future opportunities. “Engaging the future of Asian markets” will be the overarching theme for the two-day conference. The event will draw more than 950 industry leaders from across the continent, offering an all-encompassing perspective on major industry trends.

The summit will kick off with a panel that will highlight how technology is impacting human behavior in Asia and how to deploy effective market strategies to maximize new revenue streams. The conference’s forward facing agenda will include topics including Brexit, property retail progression, co-living and co-working spaces as well as regional focus trends (e.g. India, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong). The programme is dedicated to delivering information that can empower professionals to develop strategies that can maximize business growth.

“It is an opportune time for businesses to refine their real estate strategies. They need to have a dynamic business model in order to flourish in this rapidly growing region. We believe that our trademark event brings together experienced industry experts that will impart invaluable knowledge to businesses globally.” said MIPIM director Ronan Vaspart.

The MIPIM Asia Summit will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on 26-27 November, 2019.

Closely aligning with the current trend, this year’s summit includes a MIPIM PropTech day of conferences, which will be held at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong in Hong Kong on 27 November, 2019.

For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.

For additional information about the MIPIM PropTech and programme, please visit here.

For press registration, please contact MIPIM Asia local PR partner.

About MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders’ summit in Asia Pacific organised by Reed MIDEM. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM — the world’s property market – is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 26,800 delegates attended in 2019 with 6,380 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.





About Reed MIDEM:

Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK Summit in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong SAR, MIPIM PropTech NYC in New York, MIPIM PropTech Europe in Paris, MIPIM PropTech Asia in Hong Kong SAR for the tech and real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy and MAPIC Food in Milan, and MAPIC India in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector. www.reedmidem.com





About Reed Exhibitions:

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2018 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com