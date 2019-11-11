There are revenge porn laws on the books in 46 states, but victims say not enough is being done to protect them online

caption YouTuber Chrissy Chambers. source Melissa Rowley

Last month Rep. Katie Hill resigned following the release of revenge porn, allegedly by her estranged husband.

YouTuber Chrissy Chambers was also the victim of revenge porn. She sued her ex-boyfriend and won, but said the process was difficult.

To date, 46 states and Washington DC and one territory have revenge porn laws on the books. But many victims and legal professionals are finding them unsatisfactory.

That’s because they don’t offer effective laws around the online distribution of revenge porn.

And internet laws provide loopholes that allow “interactive computer services” to escape responsibility.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In 2013, musician and YouTube star Chrissy Chambers was living in Atlanta, GA pursuing an acting career. One day, she got a notification that someone was spreading inappropriate links on her YouTube channel.

“You think Chrissy Chambers is a role model?” the messages read. “She’s actually a whore, look at these videos.”

Chambers’ ex-boyfriend had posted a sex tape of the two of them together online. Suddenly, the 29-year-old found herself at the center of a revenge porn lawsuit. Because her ex is British and the videos were uploaded in the UK, the case was tried there. Chambers won.

But the process was anything but easy.

“I’d never even heard of the term revenge porn, and the Atlanta police didn’t know what to do,” says Chambers. “I was being kind of bounced back and forth between the UK police and the Atlanta police, and it took a long time for us to even find out where my ex lived to even serve papers to move forward with all of this.”

In the last five years, advocates have worked with lawmakers across the US to write and pass criminal non-consensual pornography legislation. To date, 46 states and Washington DC and one territory have revenge porn laws on the books. But many victims and legal professionals are finding them unsatisfactory.

New York Law School Professor Ari Ezra Waldman is one of them.

“Some states require the victim and perpetrator be in a relationship,” Waldman told Insider. “Too many [laws] include a requirement that the perpetrator stole and disseminated the victims’ intimate images for a specific purpose, like to harass to harm or embarrass. But many men – and they are mostly men – share others’ intimate images to extort money, because it arouses them, or they say, just for fun.”

Debate about cybersex exploitation laws and revenge porn has ramped up again following the recent resignation of US congresswoman Katie Hill. In late October, she resigned while facing allegations that she had an affair with a Capitol Hill aide and had a three-way romantic entanglement with a female staffer and her husband. These allegations, along with nude photos of her, were posted by the conservative blog RedState and The Daily Mail. Hill believes her estranged ex-husband is responsible for releasing the images.

caption Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference to introduce ACTION for National Service outside of the Capitol on Tuesday June 25, 2019. source Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

“Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy. It’s also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our available legal options,” Hill wrote in her resignation letter.

Revenge porn perpetrators are good at exploiting loopholes

Because of the lack of clear revenge porn legislation, Chambers wasn’t able to press criminal charges, but she was able to sue for the copyright of the videos.

“We’re in such an infantile stage of the law,” she said. “They’re not where the technology is. Unfortunately, you [have to] take it upon yourself as a victim to get creative and find those loopholes, and find those ways that you can still be heard.”

caption Katelyn Bowden, the founder of BADASS, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting victims of revenge porn. source NBC Universal/Getty Images

In 2017, Katelyn Bowden fell victim to revenge porn when someone stole her ex-boyfriend’s cell phone and posted pictures of her online captioned with her full name. After the incident, she began contacting other victims and suggested they form a community to help one another. Shortly after, she and close friends supporting her created the nonprofit BADASS, which provides support to victims of revenge porn, and aims to eradicate the practice through education, advocacy, and legislation.

Based on the revenge porn case tracking the BADASS team has done, Katelyn says the “maliciousness” of the crimes is getting worse.

“The Katie Hill situation is really concerning because it is setting a precedent that, ‘Hey, if you do this, you’re going to hurt them,'” Bowden told Insider.

Not all revenge porn is the same, and in some cases, “revenge” isn’t the motive.

“They aren’t necessarily about hate,” she said. ” It’s about the exposure of it. It’s about collecting. Really, if you look they’re like, ‘If somebody posts Jennifer I’ll post Jessica,’ and then they brag about the different methods they’ve used to acquire the photos. The more complicated it is, the more the photo is worth it.”

BADASS legal counsel Kate Venable says the intent to harm clauses in most of the statutes that currently exist make it “almost impossible” to actually get justice because victims have to prove that revenge porn perpetrators specifically intended to harm them by disseminating the images.

“It’s pretty easy to say, ‘Oh well, I didn’t do it to hurt them,” Bowden said. “I think that’s the biggest hurdle right now.”

“The fact that you have to prove that somebody has mal-intent can be so deal-breaking for so many victims of revenge porn,” Chambers added. “In my case specifically, there were so many times it was shared on websites or on the dark web, and we can’t prove who did it. We’ve never successfully chased down one of those random sharing leads either because it’s so hard to trace them or it’s impossible to prove the malintent.”

The deepfake dilemma

Some cyber experts are looking at revenge porn from an artificial intelligence and machine learning perspective, and are concerned about the proliferation of deepfakes.

Deepfakes involve the manipulation of video, audio, and images to create convincingly fake material.

Sloane Joie Trugman, founder of the UPDATAD Project & Terms and Conditions Initiative, which aims to empower end-users, is starting to investigate how people are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to perpetrate revenge porn.

“Let’s say people are on these revenge porn sites and people are data mining and grabbing these identities,” she says. “What happens if, let’s say, there’s AI or machine learning that goes into it and grabs and identifies the faces, and can exploit where they live who they are?”

Trugman it’s incredibly easy for an unknowing victim to become an avatar in a sexual underground online forum without any knowledge or consent.

“It gets very complicated, but that’s definitely a reality,” she says.”It’s modern sex trafficking.”

Is federal law coming?

Chambers hopes that soon revenge porn will be treated as a sex crime.

“This is sexual harassment that is just as real and needs to be taken just as seriously as offline sexual harassment, she said. “The ramifications and the impact on the victims are often just as severe.”

Venable says Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects “interactive computer services” from being sued over the content users post, creates a loophole for websites protecting them from being liable for the content that they host. Victims often find it impossible for websites and internet providers to take responsibility.

“You can contact the website owner and they’ll say, ‘Oh, well, we won’t do anything,’ and then the next step would be to contact the web host, and then the web host is like, ‘Well, we’re not liable for the content here so we can’t do anything,'” shares Bowden.

A federal law should be put in place, Venable said, because in addition to allowing revenge porn and image abuse sites, CDA 230 is also “a loophole for various other illegal activities that won’t get prosecuted because of the fact that they’re not liable for content.”

Waldman, the NYU law school professor, believes a federal law on the matter is coming.

“Advocates are working with legislators to make a federal law happen,” he says. “The Cyber Civil Rights Institute is leading the charge with other advocates. Even some of the presidential candidates are starting to talk about these issues. We are building momentum, and we can’t let up.”