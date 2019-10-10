Disneyland’s hidden Starbucks sells special cups, treats, and villain-themed drinks. Here’s what it’s like inside.

caption The Starbucks inside of Disneyland has special drinks and snacks. source Nicole Pomarico

Disneyland in California has a special Market House coffee shop with a Starbucks inside of it.

This Starbucks location features exclusive themed drinks and Mickey-shaped snacks.

The coffee shop also has classic Starbucks fare, like cake pops, teas, and cold brew.

Overall, this Disneyland location is on par with your typical Starbucks – but it’s a bit more magical because of its themed atmosphere and specialty offerings.

Visitors who aim to have a unique experience when they visit Disneyland might be tempted to skip the park’s Starbucks location.

But if you’re assuming this Starbucks is just another typical branch of the giant coffee chain, think again.

The coffee shop inside the Anaheim, California, park is actually pretty unique, especially when it comes to drinks, snacks, atmosphere, and merchandise. It can also be a bit difficult to find.

Here’s what it’s really like visiting the Starbucks location inside of Disneyland.

Unless you have a map, the Starbucks inside of Disneyland can be tough to find because it perfectly blends in with Main Street.

caption You won’t see any giant, green mermaid logo here. source Nicole Pomarico

Located on Disneyland’s Main Street, the Starbucks is actually inside of the building called the Market House.

With its brick exterior and old-timey signs, the place is designed to fit in with Disneyland’s Main Street, which is why it doesn’t resemble your typical modern Starbucks, which is known for its dark and sleek decor.

After looking closely at the window, I found a version of the Starbucks logo.

caption That’s a real Starbucks logo from the 1970s. source Nicole Pomarico

The Market House has been open for decades, but it only really got a Starbucks-style makeover in 2013.

Keeping with the old-school theme, this location features one of Starbucks’ first logos.

This brown design, which features a two-tailed creature was first introduced in 1971 and lasted throughout the early 1980s,

Notably, this logo is brown and not Starbucks’ now-signature green.

Inside, the store was decorated in a cozy way, with wood paneling and floral wallpaper.

caption The interior featured shades of brown and beige. source Nicole Pomarico

Stepping inside almost feels like entering a time machine.

Right off the bat, I knew this place was very different from the more modern-looking Starbucks locations I have visited before.

Although many Starbucks locations prominently feature dark green and black, this one was filled with warm brown and beige tones.

The place was crowded and had two long lines, which isn’t surprising since we’re at Starbucks and Disneyland at the same time.

caption There was plenty to look at. source Nicole Pomarico

Like with most Starbucks I have been to, I had to stand in a pretty long line before placing my order – but I didn’t mind the wait this time.

I had plenty to look at while I stood in line, like the wood-paneled counter, giant glass display case, and funky light fixtures.

The menu had just about everything you’d find at a typical Starbucks.

caption The menu was located behind the main counter. source Nicole Pomarico

The menu board was a bit more whimsical and it was even framed in a stylish gold border.

It seemed like customers could get basically any drink they’d typically order at Starbucks, from teas and lattes to refreshers and Frappuccinos.

There were seasonal favorites here, too, but they might cost more than what you’d pay at a typical Starbucks.

caption I visited in the fall, so there were a few pumpkin options. source Nicole Pomarico

At this location you can also order seasonal favorites, like the pumpkin-spice latte or pumpkin-cream cold brew – but you can probably expect to pay slightly higher than usual prices.

For example, a tall pumpkin-spice latte costs about $4.25 to $5.06 or so at usual Starbucks locations around the US. Here, the tall was $5.49.

The price difference isn’t too drastic or too surprising to me. After all, this is Disneyland … and the park isn’t exactly known for being cheap.

That said, the sign also showed off some exclusive Disney Parks cups that have colorful designs on the side. I was looking forward to getting my drink in one of these.

This location is also known for offering special Disney-inspired beverages.

caption I was most excited for these spooky drinks. source Nicole Pomarico

This Starbucks location is known for regularly offering special drinks inspired by Disney characters and events.

In the past, they’ve had ones inspired by places like Fantasyland and films like “Peter Pan.”

Since I was visiting during late September, this Starbucks was currently offering two Halloween drinks named after Disney villains.

The Maleficent Frappuccino, inspired by the “Sleeping Beauty” villain, was a “blueberry and vanilla bean creme Frappuccino blended with diced dragon fruit, topped with matcha tea whipped cream.”

The Dr. Facilier Elixir was an iced tea named after the villain from “Princess And The Frog.” It was described as a “layered chai tea and lemonade iced beverage topped with a splash of passion fruit tea.”

I decided to order both.

I also wanted to get some special treats to go with my drinks.

caption There were a few Mickey-shaped cookies available. source Nicole Pomarico

This location also offered some of the same bakery and hot items that are available in almost every Starbucks, like cake pops, coffee cake, chocolate croissants, and even Sous Vide egg bites.

That said, the location had a few special sweets that were exclusive to Disney parks, including Mickey-shaped cookies and treats with Mickey’s face on them.

I ordered two cookies, one inspired by “Frozen” and one shaped like a bat.

While waiting for my order, I noticed the people behind the counter were wearing special uniforms.

caption The baristas had yellow bandanas and dresses instead of green aprons. source Nicole Pomarico

The Starbucks employees are technically called cast members since they work at Disneyland – and they even had special uniforms that fit in with the coffee shop’s vintage theme.

They wore outfits that consisted of yellow dresses with white collars and matching bandanas. And instead of donning green aprons, some of the cast members wore light-brown aprons with white detailing.

I also noticed that this Starbucks had tons of special Disney merchandise for sale.

caption The merchandise was Disneyland themed. source Nicole Pomarico

Most Starbucks locations around the globe sell stylish mugs and cold cups, but this location had a special Disney selection.

On the shelves, I saw commemorative mugs styled after the popular “You are here” line from Starbucks around the globe. These featured park-specific icons, like Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and a carousel horse.

I also saw smaller, ornament-sized mugs, cold cups, and travel mugs.

caption These products are park exclusives, too. source Nicole Pomarico

This merchandise is all exclusive to Disney parks, meaning it cannot be purchased at other Starbucks stores outside of the Disney bubble.

After waiting for a few minutes, I brought my drinks and snacks outside to give them a taste.

caption The Frappuccino was a purplish pink. source Nicole Pomarico

First up was the Maleficent Frappuccino, which cost $5.19 for a tall.

This caffeine-free drink was filled to the top with colorful whipped cream – unfortunately, it was not served in one of the special Disney Parks cups I had seen on the menu board.

That said, this drink was tasty although it felt more like a dessert than a beverage. In terms of flavor, I definitely got more dragon fruit than I did blueberry.

I think the matcha whipped cream would be a hit with any fan of the green-colored tea, and felt like the Frappuccino itself tasted a lot like a creamy version of Starbucks’ popular Mango Dragon Fruit Refresher.

Next up was the Dr. Facilier Elixir, which cost $4.79 for a tall.

caption This was my favorite. source Nicole Pomarico

The layered chai tea and lemonade drink was easily my favorite of the two.

The chai and lemonade worked well together, and the splash of passion-fruit tea gave it a sweeter kick.

It also looked really cool and seemed to have a gradient that went from green to red.

Overall, these drinks were both pretty tasty and beautiful.

caption Both drinks were perfect for an Instagram photo. source Nicole Pomarico

Both of these drinks certainly seemed more magical than typical specialty beverages you could get at Starbucks, although it’s hard to expect anything less at Disneyland.

Plus, I was really impressed that these drinks were both so colorful and Instagram-worthy – especially since some of the chain’s specialty beverages (like the famous Tie-Dye Frap) don’t always look as pretty in real life.

That said, I was sort of disappointed they weren’t given to me in the special patterned Disney Parks cups I’d seen on the menus inside of the Starbucks and on Instagram.

I also tried two specialty desserts that you can only snag inside the parks.

caption I felt like this cookie was worth the price. source Nicole Pomarico

The Halloween-themed Mickey bat cookie cost $3.99.

It was a simple iced shortbread and it basically felt on par with any dessert I’d expect to get from a Starbucks.

I thought it was tasty, buttery, and definitely worth the price because of how beautiful it looked. Truthfully, I can imagine people buying this cookie just to take a photo of it.

I also got a blueberry sugar cookie that was inspired by “Frozen.”

caption This was messier than I’d hoped it would be. source Nicole Pomarico

The Arendelle Aqua cookie cost $4.49 and was topped with colorful icing and a snowflake-shaped design.

Unfortunately, my cookie, although beautiful in the display case, was a bit of a mess by the time I left the coffee shop.

After opening my pastry bag, I noticed the cookie had entirely fallen apart and crumbled because of how soft it was.

And although it was really messy to eat, it was quite delicious and had a strong blueberry flavor.

Overall, this Disneyland location is on par with your typical Starbucks — but it’s a little bit more magical.

caption These special drinks were definitely the best part. source Nicole Pomarico

Starbucks generally offers up the same experience at every location, but visiting the one inside Disneyland felt extra special, especially in terms of drinks, treats, and atmosphere.

Although I wouldn’t go all the way to this location just to grab my typical morning Starbucks order, I’ll definitely be back to try more of the ever-changing themed specialty drinks and snacks.

