Brandless, the online store that sells everything for $3, just got $240 million to take on Amazon. Here’s what it’s like to use.

caption My assortment of Brandless products. source Business Insider/Dennis Green

Brandless launched in 2017 as an online store that sells everything, even organic and specialty goods, for $3.

It just announced it raised $240 million in a Series C funding round led by Softbank, with the goal of becoming a bigger player in the online-shopping realm.

I tried the online shop soon after it launched and found it operated a lot like a dollar store.

Brandless is a new e-commerce startup offering a wide assortment of own-brand household and food items, each at the magical price of $3.

The idea behind Brandless is that it can add value for the consumer by selling quality merchandise without a so-called “brand tax.” Instead of having a big logo emblazoned on a product, the actual attributes of the product are listed on the package instead.

Founders Tina Sharkey and Ido Leffler came up with the idea as they looked at how consumer behavior had changed in recent years, and how many big name brands are struggling as a result.

“The false narrative of modern consumption, that brands have created and products have created, was actually dying a fast and painful death,” Sharkey, who is the company’s CEO, told Business Insider in a 2017 interview.

She added that customers are more likely to shop in accordance with what they value, whether that’s a preference for organic or non-GMO products or a good value.

Now, nearly a year after the online shop first appeared on the scene, Brandless is getting a major shot in the arm with a new round of funding led by Softbank. The $240 million investment will enable the brand to grow and take on e-commerce giants like Amazon.

“After just one year, we already offer more than 300 proprietary Brandless products and ship to 48 states every day in support of our thriving #Brandlesslife community. SoftBank’s deep experience in e-commerce, global network and long-term perspective will help us accelerate our mission to make better stuff accessible and affordable for more people,” Sharkey said in a statement about the funding round on Tuesday.

I was enticed by Brandless’ promise when it launched, so I decided to try it out. Here’s what it was like to use:

I happily shopped around, adding things to my cart. But as I went to check out, I hit my first snag. Brandless wanted to charge me $9 for shipping. I would have had to add $56 more to my order to get to the $72 threshold for free shipping. My other option would be to become a Brandless member, which would lower the free shipping threshold to $48. Brandless has since lowered its free shipping threshold to $39, and has de-emphasized its membership program. It also lowed the shipping fee to $5 for orders less than $39.

caption The usual shipping fee would be $9, but we applied a coupon code that brought it down to $3 here. source Screenshot

I was about ready to give up on the order, but I saw later that day that Brandless was offering a discount on shipping – $3 for the first order. Ok, fine. You’ve got me, Brandless.

I placed my order and waited for it to arrive. I got the aforementioned tongs and garbanzo beans, as well as a two-pack of mac and cheese, gel hand soap, coconut cookies, and peanut butter.

source Business Insider/Dennis Green

The package arrived via FedEx four days later. The packaging was all very slick. The box and packaging tape are (somewhat ironically) all branded with the Brandless logo. Inside, literature welcomes customers to Brandless.

I immediately tore into the coconut cookies. I was packing for a trip and forgot to eat a real meal all day. But as hungry as I was, I wasn’t impressed with how the cookies tasted. They were sweet and coconutty, but they were also really fragile, and there were a lot of crumbs at the bottom.

source Business Insider/Dennis Green

There was also a lot of salt, which I began to notice more as I reached the bottom of the 4.5-ounce bag. Yes, I ate the whole thing.

But in my opinion, $3 is a bit steep for one sitting’s worth of cookies. For comparison, a 14.5-ounce bag of Oreos is $3 at Target. They’re not non-GMO, but they are delicious.

The tongs I received are good. They’re tongs — it’s hard to get excited about them. They work well. Truth be told, I was expecting something a little sturdier than I got, but they’re fine. They were $3 and nothing flashy. Again, they’re tongs.

source Brandless

The tongs Brandless sells actually look identical to this pair on sale on Amazon for $4.70. In this case, Brandless’ version is a pretty good deal.

Moving on.

I made the mac and cheese one night for dinner when I was feeling lazy. It’s made just like any other Kraft-style mac and cheese. Since it’s organic, I was expecting it to taste really good, but it didn’t. It didn’t really taste like anything, and I was disappointed. I ate the entire thing in one sitting.

source Business Insider/Dennis Green

The hand soap Brandless sells is really nice. But for $3 for a 9.5-ounce bottle, it better be. It smells like rosemary and lavender, according to the label. Really though, it just smells like rosemary. That’s fine. Rosemary smells good. I like the smell of rosemary.

source Brandless

I think from now on I’ll stick to my $0.99 7.5-ounce Softsoap refills, but for a luxurious change, this was nice. Still, I don’t feel the need to spend $3 on soap every time I run out.

Brandless’ organic peanut butter only has two ingredients: peanuts and salt. Since there’s no extra oils to keep the peanut oil in the butter, separation is huge. That’s true of any minimally processed peanut butters, however. It tastes really good, but I’m not experienced enough with fancy peanut butter to say if it’s better or worse.

source Business Insider/Dennis Green

Brandless’ peanut butter is $3 for 12 ounces. That’s smaller than the typical 15- to 16-ounce jar, but again, Brandless’ version is organic and minimally processed.

The garbanzo beans cost exactly the same amount of money it would cost for me to buy a can in the store ($1, or three for $3), but they’re also low-sodium, organic, and non-GMO. That seems like a good deal! They probably didn’t taste as nice as my favored brand, but beans are beans.

source Brandless

I’d buy them again if Brandless had free shipping. I loved that you could buy each can separately, and that you weren’t forced to buy three cans of $1 beans if you didn’t want to buy that many.

Overall, it seems the promise of an online store full of $3 bargains is too good to be true. There are some great bargains on Brandless, but there are some duds, too. Like any store, it’s all about what you buy, so shop wisely.