Netflix’s K-drama ‘Chocolate’ highlights South Korea’s rich-poor divide like ‘Parasite,’ but trades suspense for romance

caption Yoon Kye-sang (left) and Ha Ji-won star in Netflix’s “Chocolate.” source Netflix

“Chocolate” is a Korean drama now showing on Netflix. The first series has sixteen episodes currently available to watch on the streaming service.

Like Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning thriller “Parasite,” the show delves into the impact of South Korea’s rich-poor divide, but trades satire for a poignant exploration of family loyalties.

At the show’s heart is a sweet, slow-burning romance between star-crossed lovers separated by cruel circumstance. We know they’ll reunite eventually, but “Chocolate” has enough smart twists to keep viewers hooked.

“Chocolate” is perfect for foodies and fans of cooking shows. Both leads whip up some gorgeous meals, and each scene is beautifully shot to savour every dish.

Beyond 10-step beauty regimes and perfectly packaged pop music, South Korea is known for its epic romantic dramas.

“Chocolate” is the latest edition to Netflix’s growing library of TV shows made in Seoul, with a full season of sixteen episodes currently available to stream.

“Chocolate” follows the story of a man who abandons his childhood dream of opening his own restaurant and a woman who becomes a chef because of him.

The show begins with Lee Kang (Yoon Kye-sang) racing through the cobblestone streets of a gorgeous Greek island. As he reaches a path overlooking the ocean and slows to find Moon Cha-young (Ha Ji-won) waiting for him, the scene dissolves, the clock turning back to the day they met as children.

caption A young Moon Cha-young in “Chocolate.” source Netflix

It’s a clever way to set up the central romance – there is no “When Harry Met Sally” love-hate artifice here. At the very start, “Chocolate” reveals its ending. We know our two leads will find each other. The question is, how?

The mechanisms that shape their separation are set in motion from the day they first meet.

The story starts in 1992, on the scenic Wando Island, where a young Kang helps his mother run a small but popular seaside restaurant. As she prepares the daily catch of octopus and abalone for the lunchtime rush, he spots a skinny girl staring hungrily through the window.

Kang generously offers her a table and serves her a small feast. Cha-young confesses that she can’t pay him, but Kang says she can return whenever she wants a meal. He promises to make her his homemade chocolate truffles, and Cha-young can’t wait to try them.

Why you should care: Photogenic stars, a sweeping storyline, and stunning shots of gorgeous meals and Mediterranean sunsets make this show a standout.

After Kang returns to help his mother in the restaurant, Cha-young’s brother arrives to drag her away, scolding her for being so greedy.

Meanwhile, Kang whips up a batch of his homemade chocolates, decorating a pretty box of truffles for the mysterious girl.

He goes to leave the gift balanced on the gatepost, and an expensive car glides to a halt at the end of the street.

As Kang’s extended family sweep into the restaurant, we learn of his father’s decision to elope, of the fortune he left behind when he died, and the threads of family discord that have led his grandmother to his doorstep.

caption Ha Ji-won in “Chocolate.” source Netflix

But this isn’t a warm reunion, nor a “Great Expectations” style fairy tale. Many of South Korea’s best TV shows revolve around the wealthy ‘chaebol’ conglomerates that control the country’s economy, and the inner-workings of the elite families who own them.

While “Parasite” became the first foreign-language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars by satirizing South Korea’s deeply divided social strata, “Chocolate” explores the same theme with a lingering sense of melancholy.

Kang doesn’t want to leave the life he knows to become a pawn in his grandmother’s mission to secure a reliable heir to Goseung Hospital, nor does he wish to be forced into competition with the sneering boy in the bowtie who kicks his dog and reveals himself to be Kang’s cousin.

In “Parasite” the Kim siblings were clever manipulators of South Korea’s class system. In contrast, as a child caught up in a world of adult drama, Kang has no choice but to abandon his dreams and do their bidding.

After Kang leaves for Seoul, we see Cha-young evade her family and hop on a bus to visit the seaside restaurant and taste Kang’s special chocolates. She finds it empty and abandoned. Cherry blossoms swirl around the small girl as she stands alone, having returned too late.

What’s hot: ‘Chocolate’ was largely filmed on location in Greece and Wando Island, setting up a series filled with postcard-perfect scenes.

Twenty years later, when they meet again as strangers, Kang has buried his childhood dreams to follow the career trajectory set out by his family, while Cha-young has become a successful chef. “Chocolate” immediately sets up a clever contrast between its two leads.

Kang is working as a neurosurgeon, doggedly forcing himself through difficult surgeries before fleeing to the bathroom to hide his nausea, and fighting a cold war with Lee Jun (Jang Seung-jo), his arrogant cousin and fellow doctor.

The show uses cinematography to great effect, juxtaposing scenes of Kang in the operating theatre with Cha-young in a clean, calm kitchen, carefully preparing oysters, cakes and pretty plates of bruschetta.

caption “Chocolate” is partly filmed in Greece. source Netflix

Inspired by the boy who so generously gave her a delicious meal, she has found fulfilment in bringing others happiness through the food she cooks. It’s a calling Kang will relearn, as various plot mechanisms find the pair working side by side in a hospice, where Cha-young cooks for the patients Kang treats.

“Chocolate” uses food as a symbol to explore its themes of regret and redemption, as the two star-crossed lovers slowly reconnect over the food they cook and share.

The show revolves around the relationship between food and emotion, the camera lingering on the joyful faces of the customers at the restaurant where Kang and his mother serve up steaming platters of seafood, on Cha-young’s smile as she carefully decorates a cake and the grilled clams she and Kang share on their first date.

Sound is also used to great effect, with every moment savoured, from the crunch of biting into a cookie to the sizzle of noodles in a skillet. The characters cook to comfort others, to bring themselves solace, to remember those they have lost and celebrate moments of joy.

What’s not: While it’s satisfying to watch the romance build, the show’s slow pace might meander too much for some viewers.

Alongside many meals, the show uses frequent flashbacks to tie together various plot threads, evoking a bittersweet sense of nostalgia. These scenes in the past are filmed with a subtly faded colour palette, and convey the characters’ sense of yearning for a simpler time.

caption “Chocolate” explores South Koreas rich-poor divide just like “Parasite.” source CJ Entertainment

It’s a smart way to balance the overlapping character trajectories, yet the number of plotlines in “Chocolate” sometimes threatens to overwhelm the central story. The show delves into the lives of various patients at the hospice, leaving several mid-season episodes meandering somewhat.

Yet the lead actors each carry their share of melodrama in an understated style that lends a sense of gravity to their story.

The script’s soap opera hallmarks of ailing friends, family strife, and tragic twists are balanced by the way they play out on screen, with a subtlety that hints at deeper emotion. “Chocolate” has its moments of drama, but it lets them unfold elegantly.

The bottom line: This is a poignant drama that allows its characters to learn and grow from their mistakes.

This slow-burn romance is a story to savour rather than binge. Each episode is anchored by the meals the characters share, and the solace food brings through the ups and downs they weather side by side. Grab a snack and some tissues, because “Chocolate” is as beautiful as it is bittersweet.

Grade: B

The entire season of “Chocolate” is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can watch the trailer here.

