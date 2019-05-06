Zac Efron Is ‘Extremely Wicked’ as Ted Bundy, but the film’s evil happens off-screen

caption Zac Efron takes a dark turn in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.” source Brian Douglas/Netflix

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” is available to stream on Netflix and is showing for a limited time in select theaters.

Zac Efron convincingly channels the sinister charm of convicted serial killer Ted Bundy, but the film doesn’t quite match his performance.

Overall, it’s a worthy Sunday watch, but isn’t all it was cracked up to be.

A biographical crime thriller about the life and crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy, the 2019 film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” is directed Joe Berlinger with a screenplay from Michael Werwie. The film is based on a memoir by Bundy’s former girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, known by her pseudonym Liz Kendall in the film, (played by Lily Collins) and stars Zac Efron as the handsome, intelligent, and secretly brutal murderer of at least 30 people.

Why you should care: The film tells the story from a different perspective

It’s one that for better or worse humanizes Ted Bundy and for once shares how his crimes affected the person who loved him the most. While most serial killers stories focus on body counts and what led to those events, “Extremely Wicked” brings audiences into the courtroom and into Kendall’s home as she grapples with the fact that her lover may be a monster.

What’s hot: The casting of Efron as the good-looking sociopath almost perfectly mirrors the troubling reality of true events

Beyond the gruesomeness of his crimes (which the film largely doesn’t show), one of the factors that turned the Ted Bundy case into such a media spectacle in the late ’70s’- early ’80s was that the suspect didn’t seem to look or act the part. Bundy was smart and articulate, and he used his smile and charm to lure his victims. Seeing Zac Efron in the role, an actor known primarily for his musical and comedy chops, illustrates for modern audiences how someone believed to have committed such heinous crimes across several states could also have a fan club of women rooting for him at his trial.

caption Lily Collins as Liz Kendall. source Netflix

Efron’s ability to shift his demeanor and his face from the grin of a former Disney channel heartthrob to a deranged stare in a matter of seconds is at times genuinely unsettling. Lily Collins is also good, but she is given significantly less to do as the loving but emotionally conflicted and confused Liz Kendall.

What’s not: The pacing is all over the place and the film seems stuck somewhere between a hokey reenactment and a self-serious drama

“Extremely Wicked” failed to clear one major hurdle with its storytelling: history. With the Ted Bundy story, truth is much stranger than fiction, and viewers were just given a pretty thorough refresher course on the facts earlier this year with “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” also on Netflix. While the documentary uses history to build to recordings of Bundy psychoanalyzing himself, “Extremely Wicked” tells but doesn’t show.

The film prioritizes drama, skips large chunks of time, and largely ignores the events that made Ted Bundy infamous. In the first 20 minutes, we watch Bundy meet Kendal (1969), see their relationship grow, witness his first arrest in Utah (1975), and join the couple as they shop for a family dog. The latter scene leads to the dog barking at Bundy, seemingly because it senses his evil. It ends with a staring contest between man and dog, as Beethoven’s 9th kicks in and laughably transitions the audience to the next scene where the couple is back at home, listening to classical music.

caption The film’s tone can fall flat. source Brian Douglas/Netflix

The title of the film is inspired by a direct quote from Judge Edward D. Cowart (played by John Malkovich) who presided over the murder trials in Florida, but Bundy’s “extremely wicked, shockingly evil, and vile” deeds are only experienced through dialogue from law enforcement and inserts of what appears to be archival news footage. After nearly 90 minutes with the man, it isn’t until the very end (after a 10-year leap forward) that we get a quick glimpse of the monster by way of a single photograph.

The bottom line: While Zac Efron steps shows his range, the movie falls short as a whole.

Audiences hoping to see Efron break bad à la Christian Bale in “American Psycho” or Elijah Wood in the 2012 remake of “Maniac” will be disappointed, but those wanting to see him step out of his wheelhouse and show his range in a film that does little to deserve him may find it worth a Sunday watch.

Grade: C+

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” is available to stream on Netflix and is in select theaters for a limited time.