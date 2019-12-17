I tried 8 of the strangest products I could find at Trader Joe’s and some were barely edible

caption I could barely finish one bite of the mango-flavored Joe-Joe’s. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

When it comes to Trader Joe’s products, some are more unusual than others.

From chocolate-flavored potato gnocchi to birthday cake popcorn, I tried the strangest products I could find at my local Trader Joe’s.

Some products, like the crispy rice salmon bites, absolutely blew me away. Others, like the mango-flavored Joe-Joe’s and chocolate hummus, were barely edible.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

When shopping the crowded aisles of Trader Joe’s, I tend to gravitate more towards essentials like pasta sauce and the brand’s most popular frozen meals.

Since Trader Joe’s sources most of its own products for its private label, the grocery store chain isn’t afraid to experiment with new and exciting food items. New products are added every week, allowing shoppers to constantly try out exciting items they wouldn’t find in any other grocery store.

Some food items, like the chain’s cauliflower gnocchi, have developed a cult-like following. However, there’s a host of strange and unique Trader Joe’s products I have never dared to try – until now.

I scoured my local Trader Joe’s to buy and taste-test the strangest, weirdest products I could find.

While some were a total home run, like the crispy rice salmon bites, others like the mango-flavored Joe-Joe’s and the chocolate hummus were a swing and a miss.

Here are eight of the strangest Trader Joe’s products, ranked from worst to best.

MANGO JOE JOE’S: Joe-Joe’s are Trader Joe’s version of Oreos. When I saw the mango-flavored variety, I was both confused and intrigued.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I’m usually a fan of citrus-flavored foods and expected to be a fan of these fruity cookies. However, I was sorely disappointed.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The Joe-Joe’s tasted like Tom’s brand mango-flavored toothpaste that I had as a child. They were simultaneously bland and artificial-tasting. Honestly, I couldn’t even get through one of them without wanting to gag.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

CHOCOLATE HUMMUS: I also wasn’t impressed by the chocolate hummus, though I’ve heard other Trader Joe’s fans rave about the item. Made of chickpeas, this sweet hummus was definitely a strange concept.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I was confused about how to eat this. Although I assumed that you definitely wouldn’t pair it with pita chips, the container provided little instruction about how it should be served.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I tried it on toast Nutella-style and was not a fan. It tasted like bitter chocolate icing. I couldn’t see myself purchasing this again.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

CHOCOLATE LAVA GNOCCHI: The arguably strange chocolate lava gnocchi proved to me that potato and chocolate simply don’t go together.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The chocolate-flavored gnocchi was easy to prepare with a little butter and smelled heavenly in the pan.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, when I bit in, I was disappointed to realize that although the chocolate flavor was tasty, the chewy, potato-like texture ruined my tasting experience.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

BIRTHDAY CAKE POPCORN: One of the strangest products I tried, this popcorn comes coated in a vanilla-flavored glaze and doused in rainbow sprinkles.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The popcorn smelled sickly sweet and strongly of frosting and vanilla.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

This popcorn was way too sweet for my liking and tasted distinctly artificial. The sprinkles added nothing but more sugar-fueled guilt to my tasting experience.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

CHURRO BITES: Described as crispy baked corn puffs coated with cinnamon and brown sugar, I was excited to see if this sweet treat could live up to actual churros.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Coated in a sticky coating of what tasted more like caramel than cinnamon and brown sugar, these snacks had a satisfying crunch to them.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, they tasted identical to caramel corn — not churros in the slightest.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK BAO BUNS: This fusion food item is a new take on an American classic.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

These bao buns were extremely easy and quick to make — I simply popped them in the microwave for 45 seconds and they were ready to eat.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The beef filling was flavorful and tender, but I found the outer bun to be somewhat tough. Despite being called “Philly Cheesesteak Bao Buns,” there was no cheese to be found. The flavorful steak filling was delicious enough to make these a must-have, however.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Regardless of these critiques

RUSSET POTATO CHIPS: I was confused as to whether these dark russet potato chips would taste any different than regular potato chips, and was surprised that they did.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

When I cracked open the bag, the smell of salt and potatoes immediately wafted from the bag. The chips were surprisingly well-sized and the amount inside the bag was generous.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The chips tasted more cooked than other kettle-cooked chips I’ve tried in the past. I enjoyed the plain, dark russet taste but would have liked some added flavor such as salt and vinegar.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

CRISPY RICE SALMON BITES: I’ve never heard or seen anything similar to these fried rice salmon balls at other grocery stores, but I was anxious to see how they would taste.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The crispy salmon bites are cooked in the oven and come with a dipping sauce similar to a spicy mayonnaise or aioli. The fried coating was perfectly crispy and the salmon was fresh and moist inside the crunchy layer of rice. The sauce was perfectly spicy and creamy.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The salmon bites were by far the most delicious strange product I tried — and may even be the best item I’ve ever bought from Trader Joe’s. I will continue to buy these again and again for party appetizers or as a quick dinner, no matter how strange they seemed at first.