I tried Taco Bell’s new keto-friendly cheddar chips that are available in stores and found they’re like a spicier parmesan crisp

caption Cheddar Crisps come in three Taco Bell sauce-inspired flavors. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Taco Bell turned three of its sauce flavors – Nacho, Mild Sauce, and Fire Sauce – into a variety of flavored retail snacks.

Each flavor of the Cheddar Crisps is available in two sizes, a 0.7-ounce bag and a 2-ounce bag, for around $1.99 and $3.99 respectively at Kroger and 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

The round snacks are reminiscent of baked cheese crisps and are keto-friendly, gluten-free, and vegetarian.

I tried all three flavors and thought they were tasty and definitely cheesy, but only slightly reminiscent of actual Taco Bell flavors.

Taco Bell is expanding its roster of retail snacks with a three-flavor lineup of Cheddar Crisps, and the fast-food company sent samples of the snacks to Insider for a taste.

I love and appreciate cheese in all forms, so I was excited to wrap my taste buds around these new treats. Taco Bell drew inspiration for the flavor profiles from three of its sauces: Nacho, Mild Sauce, and Fire Sauce.

While the package promises “no artificial flavors or colors,” I couldn’t help but get a hint of something not-so-natural-tasting in the flavor profile, and my colleagues agreed. While I thought two out of three flavors were recognizably Taco Bell, all were definitely tasty, in my opinion.

caption The full lineup of Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Taco Bell lovers can now get their fix from Kroger and 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

The chips are keto-friendly, certified gluten-free, and vegetarian – all flavors were inspired by three classic tastes of Taco Bell.

They also each come in two sizes: a larger one-inch crisp comes in a resealable bag and a smaller half-inch crisp comes in a non-resealable pouch.

First, I tried the Nacho flavor. I thought it tasted like a regular parmesan crisp that I’d find in a salad, but with a little bit of an artificial aftertaste.

caption Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps Nacho flavor. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I thought this flavor smelled just like parmesan crisps but tasted like parmesan crisps coated in cheddar dust.

They were slightly reminiscent of nacho-flavored corn chips.

Next, I tried the Mild Sauce flavor. I thought this one tasted the most quintessentially like Taco Bell sauce.

caption Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps Mild Sauce flavor. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

When I opened the package I thought this flavor smelled like actual nacho cheese. I thought the flavor here was more accurately cheddar than the Nacho flavor was, and that it tasted the most recognizably like Taco Bell.

Finally, I made it to the Fire Sauce flavor. This one tasted just like the Mild Sauce flavor but with a little bit of a spicy kick to it.

caption Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps Fire Sauce flavor. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I got a familiar whiff of Taco Bell’s $1 nachos when I first opened the package.

At first, I didn’t think the crisp tasted spicy. But the heat caught my taste buds at the end, and then I felt it in my throat where it lingered for a few seconds.

All three flavors left a dusting of seasoning residue on my fingers.

caption My fingers were coated in cheesy seasoning powder. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Some people love snacks with cheese dust. I, personally, loathe cheesy fingers. These snacks didn’t leave my hands as orange as some other chips do, but there were still remnants of the crisps long after I ate them.

Overall, I think the crisps are a fun and tasty snack, but I’m not sure I would reach for them over a plain parmesan crisp.

caption A Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps on-the-go package. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

If you’re excited about the flavors of Taco Bell, I think the Mild Sauce and Fire Sauce flavors are snacks worth pulling off the shelf.