Revolutionary digital platform that brings aspiring creators’ work to the world

– World’s first Digital Contents Blockchain Platform

– Founded by renowned producers from Japanese animation and game industry





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 3, 2018 – ACG Foundation Limited has announced that their new crowd-funding platform, called ACG Network, will be set to launch for Spring 2019.

Changing the Anime, Comics and Game landscape





ACG Network will bring magnificent changes to the Asian (including Japan) digital content industry. ACG Network will focus on developing the animation, comic and game industry with its introduction of a new blockchain technology, the first of its kind.





In the past, creators may face issues where they are unable to see their ideas and projects come to fruition due to demand from sponsors or financial backing. With this free-of-charge platform, they can now transform dreams into reality anywhere in the world.





Fans can even propose their own ideas, for example, if they would like to see an animation or game adaptation of a certain comic or novel. The platform will unite both creators and fans together, who share common goals.



ACG Network Wallet





As part of the AGCN Network ecosystem, ACG Network issues exclusive platform Token-CATT (Content Aggregation Transfer Token) that makes transactions with cryptocurrency possible.



Voting system





Full transparency system between creators and ACG members in real time.

Backed by veterans from Japan’s illustrious animation industry





ACG Network is backed by Shinichiro Maeda, Masuo Ueda and Katsuaki Kato.





Shinichiro Maeda, the co-founder, is a former NIPPON TV(NTV) producer and leader of the production department. He is also the chief producer of the “金曜ロードSHOW!” department. Responsible for animation, TV drama, film production. He has repeatedly received the Cultural Foundation Award, the Japan Film and TV Producers Association Gold Flying Award and so on. His representative works include “Lupin III DEAD OR ALIVE” and “DNA2”





Masuo Ueda is the Director, coordinator of animation department who is a legendary producer in Japanese animation industry. Masuo Ueda began his career at Nippon Sunrise in 1979, where he worked on many titles, including the Gundam series. In 2010, he became the president and CEO of A-1 Pictures, bringing major hit titles such as Sword Art Online and Space Brothers to fans across the globe. His works include “Mobile Suit Gundam III meets in the universe”, “The Milky Way Rafting”, and “City Hunter” and so on.

Katsuaki Kato is the director, coordinator of the game department. He is the editor-in-chief of “Family Fami Talk”, COO of Famitsu Group. He maintains extensive contacts with producers and creative staff in the mainstream game industry in Japan. He participated in the creation of “Walker47”, a smartphone-oriented information platform launched by the KADOKAWA Group, and concurrently served as editor-in-chief and editorial director. Later, he participated in the new business of KADOKAWA・DWANGO and served as the editor-in-chief of the BO editorial department.

ACG Foundation Limited (head office: Singapore) combined animation, comic and game with block chain technology together, producing the beta version of ACGN Wallet, which is a part of the ACGN Network’s ecosystem. Besides, ACG Network set up its Japanese corporate ACG Network Japan CO., LTD (CEO: SHINICHIRO MAEDA, the former NIPPON TV producer) in Tokyo, Japan, and it formally published complete planning concept on July 3rd, 2018.

The ACG Network is scheduled to be launched in Spring, 2019.





■ What is ACG?





ACG is the acronym for Anime, Comic and Game and it is a general term for “2 dimensional” contents. It is a multi-billion industry that spans across the world and many countries recognizes it as an important sector for their economy growth.

■ ACG Network website

http://acgn.io/

For direct enquiry to ACG Network please contact to:

service@acgn.io

About ACG Network (In-depth Information)

ACG Network is an epoch-making platform with the combination of digital content and block chain technology. It is a world-class platform to excavate and develop ambitious creators with big dreams.

ACG Network focuses on animation, comic and game, we will lead to change the characters of Asian entertainment.

ACG Network plans to break through digital content industry conventions by epoch-making APP and cryptocurrency. Applying the blockchain technology and its own intellectual contract, ACG Network can realize the functions such as: contents and planning, raising funds, user commenting, gathering ideas in animation, comic, game, TV series and film fields and more.

ACG Network issued the exclusive platform Token-CATT (Content Aggregation Transfer Token) that will make transaction with cryptocurrencies. Compared with traditional fund-raising platforms, it is a highly effective way to raise funds.

In traditional media, only specific individuals can decide whether the planning and creative ideas could pass through. But in ACG Network, the important decision is made by users of ACG Network through a transparent voting system. Not only for Japan, China and Asia, their works can be displayed to all the users interested in animation, comic and game industries globally. Creators can now show their talents and ideas to the users.

ACG Network is a brilliant system that breaks through the conventional limitation, brings the new production values and develops the next generation creators. It could probably fix up the difficult problems of supporting, excavating and developing creators.

Actions like users uploading their planning and works, supporting producers and re-uploading will be made public after the issue of the project. The one first uploads could set up various rules such as copyright and reusing right. Many creators are worried about how to protect their own benefits, but now ACGN platform provides solutions to help them.

ACG Network will bring magnificent changes to the Asian (including Japan) digital content industry. Presently, there are many creators have no opportunities to debut because of the disagreement with their editors. There are many creators with little to no chances to truly write down their own ideas because of the demand from sponsors. What’s worse, there are even creators who are living in the countryside that are unable to achieve their dreams. But now, all the individuals can log into ACG Network, free-of-charge and showcase their talents to fans around the world.

TV program producers who are dissatisfied with the rules regulating around program creation and also post their ambitious projects on the platform. Fans can even propose their ideas, for example, if they want to see the animation from a comic. In the platform, individuals who have common goals can gather together and make their own ideas into reality.

Many experienced producers, creatives as well as employees who have doubts about the current traditional platforms have showed their interests in ACG Network.





Industry professionals have showed great expectations about the project, citing that they could relook into certain plans that have been rejected before and their vision to inject new contents onto the platform to stimulate the industry.

The founder of ACG Network Japan CO., LTD is SHINICHIRO MAEDA, the co-founders are the legendary producer MASUO UEDA (the former GM of A-1 Pictures) in Japanese animation industry and the senior media professional KATSUAKI KATO ( the former COO of Famitsu Group) in Japanese game industry. Many creatives in the entertainment industry connecting with the goals sent VCRs to this press conference, including TAKAMATU SHINJI (Gintama), TAKAHASHI RYOSUKE (Armored Trooper Votoms), TANIGUCHI GORO (Code Geass) in animation industry and ISHII JIRO ( 428: Shibuya Scramble), Shimomura Takeshi (Onmyouji), Wada Yasuhito (Story of Seasons) in game industry.

While the press conference only issued the digital content planning investment business using crypto at the concept level, ACG Network has established a corporation (ACG Network Japan Co., Ltd.) with core experienced workers in the digital content industry. ACG Network is seen as the only one that is implementing concrete movements and recruiting candidates from the whole digital content industry.

It is estimated that ACG Network will be formally launched in Spring, 2019.

To download the presentation deck from the press conference, you can download it here: https://we.tl/c5OEzEIWpX