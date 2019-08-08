Revolutionising the future of healthcare with Pulse by Prudential, an all-in-one AI-powered mobile app

Empowering people to take control of their personal health and wellbeing anytime, anywhere









In photo, from left to right: PruBSN Acting Chief Executive Officer Wan Saifulrizal Wan Ismail, Prudential Services Asia Chief Officer for Ecosystem Implementation Wong Eng Teng, Prudential Group Chief Digital Officer Al-Noor Ramji, Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells, Malaysia Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Hj. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Prudential Corporation Asia Chief Executive Nic Nicandrou, Prudential Corporation Asia Chief Executive for Insurance Lilian Ng and Prudential Malaysia CEO Gan Leong Hin.









Pulse by Prudential was officially launched today in Malaysia by Datuk Seri Dr. Hj. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Minister of Health and Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive of Prudential plc.









Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive of Prudential plc









Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, Pulse serves as a 24/7 partner to users, empowering them to take control of their personal health and wellbeing anytime, anywhere.





Pulse by Prudential serves as a 24/7 partner to users, empowering them to take control of their personal health and wellbeing anytime, anywhere.





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 August 2019 – Prudential Corporation Asia (“Prudential”) announces the launch of Pulse by Prudential , an all-in-one digital app and first-of-its-kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered self-help tools and real-time information, Pulse serves as a 24/7 partner to users, empowering them to take control of their personal health and wellbeing anytime, anywhere.





The app was officially unveiled in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today by Datuk Seri Dr. Hj. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Malaysia’s Minister of Health and Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive of Prudential plc.





Speaking at the launch, Dr. Dzulkefly, said, “Digital technology is revolutionising healthcare delivery and experience. Worldwide, we are seeing how digital tools are leading to better, faster and more accessible healthcare for people. In this respect, I am very pleased that corporate citizens such as Prudential have come forward to support the government in our efforts to transform national healthcare with the launch of a ground-breaking digital tool such as Pulse.





“Pulse is a great example of how the public and private sector can work together to help empower people to be more proactive, preventive and promotive in their approach to healthcare. With instant, reliable and relevant health information at their fingertips, people will be able to make more informed decisions when it comes to managing their own health, particularly in the care of non-communicable diseases.”





Today, Asians are facing the burden of rising healthcare costs and a growing incidence of non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Healthcare consumption in the region is around US$1 trillion a year, with estimates putting Asia’s healthcare protection gap at US$1.8 trillion and Malaysia’s at US$47 billion [1] .





Mike Wells said, “For more than 95 years, Prudential has been committed to enhancing the wellbeing of individuals and families across Asia. We are delighted to be launching Pulse , an innovative, region-wide digital health platform, here in Malaysia today and soon after in 10 other markets in the region.





“Pulse marks a step change in health management in Asia by making healthcare more inclusive and accessible . By supporting users in every step of their health and wellness journey , Prudential is going beyond its core business of providing protection and playing a greater role in helping people prevent and postpone the onset of diseases.”





With a holistic approach in supporting the three stages in a person’s health journey — Prevent, Postpone, Protect — Pulse takes healthcare to a new level of engagement with consumers. The goal is to seamlessly integrate personal health checks and management into everyday life by providing users with mobile tools and real-time information that they can access wherever they are, round the clock.





Users of Pulse can enjoy innovative offerings from global and local providers of health services. These include UK-based Babylon (symptom checker and health assessment) and Tictrac (personal wellness services) and Malaysia-based DoctorOnCall (online consultation) and AIME (dengue outbreak predictor). [2] All these partners leverage cutting-edge technology to offer complementary services, strengthening Pulse’s position as a wide-ranging platform to meet growing healthcare needs.





Pulse’s AI-powered engine continuously improves its ability to help customers lead healthier and improved lives. Learning from the data it receives and the user interactions with all partners and services, the aim is to ensure that the customer experience not only evolves, it becomes life changing.





Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, said, “As a leading life insurer and asset manager in Asia, Prudential is committed to helping customers protect their health and grow their wealth. We see digital technology as key to delivering on our promise. With Pulse, we are combining the convenience and reach of mobile apps with the latest in technology, allowing us to engage with people better and helping them fulfil their life goals.”





“Digital technology will also enhance the face-to-face experience which has been the bedrock of our business. Pulse will not only complement, but also elevate the human interaction and excellent service that our 600,000 plus agents and financial consultants provide across the region.”





Pulse is an evolving platform where Prudential will be adding new partners, tools and value-added services in phases. The app can be downloaded for free by all users on iOS and Android, now in Malaysia and soon after in 10 other markets in Asia .





For more information, visit www.wedopulse.com .





NOTES TO EDITORS





The key features and partners of Pulse in Malaysia are:





Symptom Checker powered by Babylon

A chat-based service that analyses users’ initial inputs and asks them a series of questions. Based on their interaction, it will guide them to the most appropriate form of healthcare service based on their medical symptoms and offers further information about possible causes where available.





Healthcheck powered by Babylon

A general wellbeing and information service that aims to educate users about their body and how they can lead a healthy lifestyle. It consists of a health assessment questionnaire, which is intended to assess their overall health status in terms of lifestyle, mental health, organ health and future disease risk, as well as a ‘Digital Twin’ which presents this information in an engaging and interactive way.





Pulse is the first app that offers access to Babylon’s AI-powered healthcare tools across Asia.





Personalised Wellness Services powered by Tictrac

Combines a user’s lifestyle signals from their apps and wearables with contextual information about their surroundings, guiding them to achieve their health objectives, such as preventing diabetes or reducing stress levels, by establishing good nutritional and fitness habits or instilling behaviours that are beneficial for their health.





Online Consultation powered by DoctorOnCall (DOC)

Enables users to schedule an online video/audio call anywhere with a board-certified doctor who has a valid Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and Annual Practicing Certificate (APC) License. The doctor will conclude a diagnosis and recommend the appropriate treatment (whenever applicable).





Dengue Outbreak Predictor powered by AIME

A dengue outbreak prediction platform that uses big data and AI to predict whether a location will be hit by an outbreak three months before it happens. It also indicates the current trend of dengue cases and outbreaks as reported by the authorities. Users will be alerted and encouraged to avoid high risk areas and stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active, while taking other preventive actions to break the mosquito breeding cycle; ultimately protecting and preventing them from contracting the disease.



[1] Swiss Re Institute. Asia’s Health Protection Gap: Insights for Building Greater Resilience, 2018. [2] Please refer to the Notes to Editors section on page 3 for details on Pulse’s features and partners.



ABOUT PULSE

Pulse by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential’s region-wide strategy to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Pulse by Prudential was first introduced in Malaysia in March 2019 and will be available in 11 markets across the region, supported by a growing suite of regional and local service providers such as Babylon Health (symptom checker and health assessment), Tictrac (personalised wellness services), DoctorOnCall (online consultation) and AIME (dengue outbreak predictor).





The Pulse mobile app can be downloaded for free from Apple and Google Play stores.





Pulse is owned and operated by Prudential Services Asia Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prudential plc. Existing services, including medical and health services on the Pulse app are provided by third-party partners, and not Prudential.





ABOUT PRUDENTIAL CORPORATION ASIA





Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom), comprising its life insurance operations in Asia, and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.





Prudential is a leading life insurer in Asia with operations in 12 markets, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Prudential has a well-established multi-channel distribution platform providing a comprehensive range of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.





Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is one of the region’s largest asset managers, with a presence in 11 major Asian markets plus distribution offices in the US and Europe. It has £151 billion (US$193 billion) in assets under management (as at 31 December 2018), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.





For more information, please visit: www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com





Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales, and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for 170 years and has £657 billion in assets under management (as at 31 December 2018). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.





Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).





For more information, please visit www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com.