Revolut’s S$20/month debit card is for rich Singapore millennials who love to travel – and you can use it on the MRT and bus too

Just two months after launching its free travel-friendly debit card in Singapore, UK fintech unicorn Revolut released a premium version on Thursday (Dec 19) offering more overseas perks for the price of S$20 a month.

The company said the new card – aptly named the Metal Card – is made of reinforced steel, with customers’ details etched on the card face using a diamond drill bit.

It has payWave (meaning you can tap it to pay for bus and MRT fares) and can be used anywhere in the world that accepts Visa.

Visa Singapore country manager Kunal Chatterjee said the card was designed for affluent millennials who were frequent travellers and wanted a “premium, multi-currency product with compelling travel benefits and cashback”.

He added that Visa had seen “strong growth” in sign-ups since the card launched.

Revolut’s free card back in October offered users S$9,000 in zero-fee currency exchanges per month at the real exchange rate (also known as the rate off Google), and allowed them to withdraw S$350 a month at ATMs worldwide without fees.

The Metal Card will raise these maximums to unlimited currency exchange and S$1,050 from ATMs.

It also offers users free international money transfers, 1 per cent cash back on international spend in 28 currencies, and worldwide travel insurance (covering baggage and flight delays, emergency medical and dental visits, and loss or damage of items bought with the card).

Other perks include access to wholesale prices for airport lounge passes, unlimited disposable virtual cards (for online payment security), worldwide express delivery for lost cards, and a concierge service for booking flights and festival tickets.

The company added that it may soon offer Metal cardholders commission-free stock trading.

