We tried performance jeans from a brand founded by former Under Armour employees — they feel like leggings but look like denim

Revtown makes performance-inspired denim that's comfortable and affordable.

Performance denim gets a bad reputation for looking too much like leggings, but Revtown’s jeans marry performance-forward fabrics with a really flattering fit.

Some of the men on our team have been fans of Revtown jeans for a while now, so when the brand launched a women’s line, we knew we had to try them for ourselves. The jeans are comfortable, flattering, and affordable at just $79.

Keep reading for our review of Revtown women’s denim.

The idea of performance jeans has always seemed a little offputting – at least to me. Denim is meant to be stiff and durable – after all, the fabric was born out of a need for sturdy work pants. While denim has surely evolved over the years, making its way onto runways and into wardrobes everywhere, it’s not typically associated with hiking, bike riding, or physical activities that require comfortable apparel.

But after testing performance jeans from Revtown, I quickly realized my preconceived notions about this kind of denim weren’t universally true.

Revtown was founded by three Under Armour alumni. After years of working in athletic apparel, they wanted to find a way to bring the comfort we expect from workout clothing to other wardrobe staples. They set out to create high-quality, supremely comfortable denim that was affordable and accessible. Men’s denim was the first step, and after rave reviews (including one from the guys of Insider Picks), the brand launched a line of women’s denim that is equally as impressive.

What makes Revtown’s jeans different?

The idea of performance denim may conjure up thoughts of jeggings that quickly bag out, but Revtown’s pairs look and feel like regular jeans. The proprietary fabric blend – called Decade Denim – combines regular cotton denim with a bit of elastane for stretch. The end result is thick, durable denim that looks like it would be stiff, but is surprisingly stretchy. The brand also makes sustainability a priority, only using sustainably sourced cotton and working with a green mill to produce each pair.

As far as cost goes, the jeans aren’t a far reach. Each pair from Revtown will only cost you $79. And while it’s not uncommon to find jeans in the under $100 price range, performance denim tends to skew pricier.

Picking out a pair of jeans at Revtown is easy, as there are only three pairs to choose from: the Skinny, the High-Rise Skinny, and the High-Rise Straight. The skinny jeans come in a range of washes and fits, though the straight leg is only currently offered in a light wash and regular inseam. The skinnies come with three different inseam options: Ankle, Regular and Tall. The ankle inseam, recommended for people that are 5’2″ and under, is 26 inches long. The regular inseams are between 28 to 29 inches and are intended for those between 5’3″ to 5’11”, while the tall inseam (34 inches) is recommended for those over 6 feet tall.

Pairs are finished with smart details like reinforced front pockets, strategically placed back pockets, and a three-piece waistband, all made for extra comfort and a universally flattering fit. To find your best fit, you can use the digital tailor tool. It helps you find the right size at Revtown based on your usual jean size, height, and weight.

Perhaps the best part about Revtown’s jeans is that they weren’t just made with one or two fit models in mind, but with a wide range of women considered. Revtown brought many women together to be fitted and provide feedback about the pairs, which the brand used as they were being developed.

We tried a few of the women’s styles from Revtown. While our reactions differed, ultimately we found these jeans are a good value, boast a flattering fit, and are good for a variety of activities – from a night out dancing to a workday spent at a desk.

Read our personal reviews of Revtown women’s jeans:

Connie wearing the Skinny in Daybreak Indigo.

Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter: Skinny in Daybreak Indigo, $79

Having learned about Revtown earlier this year from my coworker Amir, I was excited to try these jeans for myself. I already love affordable, high-quality denim brands like Warp + Weft and Liverpool, so these days it’s difficult to convince me to pay more than $100 for a pair of jeans. Revtown’s $79 jeans have joined my list of affordable favorites. I wear the Skinny Jeans all the time – they’re stretchy without losing form, flattering, and supportive. The denim is smooth and feels substantial, and the Daybreak Indigo color is the quintessential blue. I’d recommend using Revtown’s digital tailor tool to find your best size. I’m be between a size 29 and 30, and its recommended 30R size fit me perfectly.

Dominique wearing the Skinny in Black Black.

Dominique McIntee, Insider Picks editorial fellow: Skinny in Black Black, $79

I’ve been wearing the same skinny black jeans from Pacsun since college, so I was eager to get my hands on a pair from Revtown – a brand loved and recommended by a few of my coworkers. However, I have some suggestions on how to approach buying these jeans because I had a little trouble with the sizing.

I am a size 10 (30) across the board, so I opted for 30R, but they run small. They were tight at the waist, and while I love the slender skinny leg, I felt restricted while sitting and writing at my desk. After nearly two months of wash and wear, they’ve stretched out a bit, but not by much. I also made the mistake of selecting regular instead of long, as I’m near 5’10” in height. Basically, I’d recommend sizing up and if you’re tall, and selecting the long inseam instead of regular legged jeans. I wouldn’t say they’re the most comfortable for every day – but, since they’re slimming, I’d suggest reserving this pair for a night out. If you want more wiggle room, I’d say go with American Eagle’s curvy jeans – they’re life-changing, no exaggeration.

Remi wearing the High-Rise Straight in Sunrise Indigo.

If you read the introduction to this article (which I wrote), you could probably assume that I didn’t have high expectations for this pair before trying. I assumed that they would be stretchy and comfortable, but not super cute or flattering, and honestly, I was very wrong. I tend to be very picky with my denim and this pair has passed the test.

The fit is classic with a tapered, straight leg and an extra-high rise, which doesn’t feel restrictive around the waist thanks to the added stretch. These jeans fit me like a glove. When I slipped them on I had to do a double-take – how were they so soft and stretchy, but so supportive? The light blue wash has a casual look that’s perfect for everyday wear, so I’ve been wearing these a lot. My only qualm is that the jeans tend to bunch up in the front, as seen in the picture above. This maybe could have been remedied if I had sized down, though I can’t be sure. Regardless, I love this pair and I’ll definitely be wearing them often.