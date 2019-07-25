6 ways your credit card can save you money on your next trip, from checked bag benefits to free Global Entry

The points and miles you earn from rewards credit cards can help you spend less money on your next vacation.

Beyond using points from cards like the Platinum Card® from American Express to book flights and hotel stays, you can use benefits like annual statement credits to save on everything from checked bag fees to food to resort fees.

Many credit cards, from the premium Citi Prestige to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, offer Global Entry application fee credits, so you can spend less time waiting in line at the airport.

You’ve set your travel budget, found great deals on flights and hotels, and are ready to book your dream vacation. Airfare and hotel stays aren’t the only expenses you’ll rack up from a trip, but luckily many rewards credit cards can offset expenses like airfare, hotels, food, resort fees, and even checked bags. You could even get the VIP treatment at the airport or hotel.

Flights

Airfare is undoubtedly one of the biggest trip expenses, but it’s also one of the easiest to offset. Virtually every airline has a cobranded credit card with a sign-up bonus that could get you a free flight or two. And once you have these cards in your wallet, they can continue to help you cover airfare for future flights.

For example, the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card comes with a companion fare, issued annually. Book an Alaska Airlines flight online and you can add a companion to the same itinerary for just $121 ($99 plus taxes and fees). The best part is that there are no blackout dates, which means you can potentially save hundreds of dollars on airfare using this card perk.

If you’re more of a solo traveler, the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard issues a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount after you spend $20,000 in a card membership year and renew your card. Redeeming it is simple: You’re mailed a voucher, and you can use the accompanying code to book any US-originating American Airlines flight on AA.com. There are no fare minimums, so you could very well cover the entire cost of airfare with the Flight Discount voucher.

Free hotel nights

You don’t have to be an influencer to get free hotel stays. With the right credit card, you can score a couple of free hotel nights as a sign-up bonus and continue earning them via annual bonuses. For example, the World of Hyatt Credit Card currently offers up to 50,000 points after $6,000 total spend on purchases within the first 6 months. That’s enough for one to five free nights at a Hyatt hotel, depending on the category. Plus, every year when they renew the card, cardholders receive a free weekend night certificate valid at a Category 1-4 Hyatt.

Food

Depending on where you travel, three meals a day can take a hefty sum out of your travel budget. Luckily, there are lots of ways to score free meals through rewards credit cards. For starters, you can get free breakfast and even dining credits when booking hotels through Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts. The catch? You need to book with the Platinum Card from American Express, and eligible hotel stays usually aren’t cheap.

As part of an Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts booking, you may qualify for room upgrades. If you’re assigned a room on the Executive Club floor, you can access the lounge for breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening appetizers. Offerings vary by hotel, but I’ve been to club lounges that could be classified as restaurants, with huge buffet spreads and a la carte menu items.

Resort fees

Resort fees are those pesky charges tacked on at the end of your stay for seemingly common amenities. They’ve become such a point of contention that the District of Columbia recently filed a lawsuit against Marriott International to stop hotels from imposing this charge. In the meantime, you can cover resort fees with the Chase Sapphire Reserve. It includes a $300 annual travel credit that can be applied to any charge, including resort fees.

Checked bag fees

With checked bag fees on domestic flights averaging $30 each way, costs can add up quickly. Luckily, nearly every airline credit card offers free first checked bags as a benefit. Whether you’re a frequent United flyer or you prefer American Airlines, simply having a cobranded credit card in your wallet gets these fees waived for you and at least one travel companion.

If you’re not loyal to any single airline, there are several premium rewards credit cards that issue airline fee credits that can be used with any carrier. For example, the Citi Prestige Card issues a $250 air travel credit annually. Simply pay for your checked bag fees with this credit card and the amount will be credited back to your statement.

Global Entry

No one likes standing in long lines after an international flight. With Global Entry, you don’t have to. After applying and getting approved for this trusted traveler program, you can enjoy an expedited customs experience for the next four or five years. The best part? You can get the $100 application fee covered some credit cards, including the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Amex Platinum Card, and Citi Prestige.

If the annual fees on these cards give you pause, there are cheaper alternatives. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, United Explorer Card, and Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card all offer up to a $100 Global Entry fee credit and have annual fees under $100.