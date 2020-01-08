Many victims of Britain’s most prolific rapist didn’t know they had been assaulted until police told them

caption Reynhard Sinaga was convicted of 159 offences. source Greater Manchester Police

Investigators say that all but one of the victims of Reynhard Sinaga were unaware they were assaulted until police identified them in video footage, according to The Independent.

According to Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, many of the men Sinaga assaulted “did not know for certain what had happened to them until they received a visit from the police, after they had been identified from the videos taken by Sinaga.”

Sexual assault counsel lor Lisa Waters, who worked with detectives on the case, told the BBC that when many of the victims woke up they had no recollection of what had happened to them.

Sinaga was convicted of 159 sexual offences across four separate trials, a number that led to the Crown Prosecution Service calling him the “most prolific rapist ever to be brought to justice” in the UK.

36-year-old Sinaga was arrested in June 2017 and was found guilty of 136 counts of rape, eight counts of attempted rape, 14 counts of sexual assault, and one of assault by penetration

Sinaga’s victims were all men who he lured to his flat from nightclubs in Manchester, where he would then drug them and film the assaults, according to the BBC.

Investigators believe his victims would have likely woken up in the morning without realizing they had been drugged or assaulted.

Sexual assault counsellor Lisa Waters who worked with detectives on the case told the BBC that when many of the victims woke up they had no memory of what happened.

“Usually, when people have been sexually assaulted they know what’s happened and are empowered to report it to the police or not,” Waters told the BBC.

“In this instance, the men involved had no idea that they had been sexually assaulted. So, they were just visited, out of the blue, by detectives to inform them,” she said.

The Independent reported that all but one of his victims was unaware of their assault until contacted by police.

caption A police photograph of Sinaga’s Manchester apartment. source Greater Manchester Police

Business Insider contacted the Greater Manchester Police for additional comment by phone and email, but no one was immediately available to comment.

The Crown Prosecution Service also said in a statement that the vast majority of victims did not know what happened to them until one woke up mid-rape and fought Sinaga off, and led to the investigation that found him guilty of attacking many more men.

36-year-old Sinaga was arrested in June 2017 and was found guilty of 136 counts of rape, eight counts of attempted rape, and 14 counts of sexual assault, according to the CPS.

Ian Rushton, CPS North West Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor said Sinaga had “an extreme sense of sexual entitlement” and it was his “un-threatening demeanor” that made his victims trust him.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years in jail.