These $80 compression shorts from Rhone keep me dry and secure during my workouts — and they’re worth the expensive price tag

The best workout gear should serve two primary purposes: help you feel confident while you’re active and improve your workouts.

But the most important thing your gym gear should be is comfortable, breathable, and have some degree of sweat-wicking technology.

I tested Rhone’s Versatility Shorts and liked how its built-in compression lining kept me secure while working out, and that the style and design of the short looks great outside the gym, too.

I usually work out in a pair of basketball shorts that are about 10 years old and a ratty T-shirt I got for free at some sporting event. As someone who never excelled athletically growing up, I never felt worthy of high-performance gear like compression shorts, arm sleeves, or talcum powder.

But now that I’m getting older and can no longer rely on a young man’s metabolism to bail me out of a routine that involves late-night pizza and Sunday morning bagels, I’ve forced myself to get to the gym more consistently. While a grungy T-shirt soaks up sweat just fine, I wanted better gear that would help me feel more confident at the gym and improve my workout.

Rhone makes our top choice for men’s workout shirts, so I decided to try out its new Versatility Shorts. The brand is known for performance gear that bridges functionality with style, so I had high hopes. I wore them to work out at the gym and lounge around my apartment on a lazy weekend, and they’ve quickly become my favorite pair of wear-anywhere shorts.

The Rhone Versatility short lives up to its name

You can get the Rhone Versatility Shorts in a few different variations. There are two different inseams – 7 or 9 inches – as well as lined or unlined version. The lined ones come with built-in compression shorts that I feel are a nice touch.

The shorts are made with a breathable and quick-drying fabric. There are two main pockets, plus a smaller, zippered pocket big enough to keep essentials like a credit card or keys secure while out on a run. It also comes in four different color options – black, navy, asphalt, and Terre blue.

caption After running on the treadmill, the fabric quickly dried so I was comfortable during the next part of my workout. source Syd Hutnik/Insider

Comfortable and quick-drying

I have the 7-inch pair in black and with the compression short liner. When I first tried Rhone’s shorts at the gym, they immediately felt more comfortable and breathable compared to the decade-old shorts I usually wore.

Typically, I start my workout on the treadmill to get a sweat going, then move to some lifting and other floor exercises. I appreciated the quick-drying fabric of the Versatility shorts because by the time I moved onto doing exercises like crunches and squats, I didn’t feel bogged down in a pool of my own sweat from running on the treadmill.

During my run, the compression material inside the shorts helped keep everything in place and comfortable. I don’t have much experience with compression shorts, so I wasn’t sure whether or not I was supposed to wear underwear with them. I tried both ways and didn’t notice much of a difference.

If you’re only wearing the shorts at the gym, you can get away with just the compression lining but in a more leisurely setting (and while I played basketball), I preferred to wear boxer briefs under the shorts.

caption The shorts were comfortable while I ran on the treadmill and did floor exercises. source Syd Hutnik/Business Insider

The shorts look good outside of the gym, too

Beyond the quick-drying and breathable functionality of the shorts, I really love how they look.

While it’s obviously more important they help improve your workout form and keep you dry, this is ultimately a piece of clothing, so they should look good outside of the gym, as well. The Rhone Versatility Shorts look great and I feel confident in them whether I’m going to the gym or lounging around on a lazy Saturday.

Personally, I like the look of the shorter 7-inch shorts. Growing up, I always opted for long and baggy clothing but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve shifted more towards tighter and shorter styles.

Expensive but worth it

Depending on whether you opt for the compression short lining, the shorts differ in price. With the lining, the shorts cost $78, and without the lining, they cost $68.

While this is a steep price for a pair of gym shorts, you won’t feel cheated after you’ve tried them out.

The fabric delivers on the brand’s claims of breathability and quick-drying, too – I never felt as sweaty as I looked after I ran on the treadmill. Plus, if you go for the shorts with the built-in compression lining, it’s not much more expensive than the combined price of $35 Dri-FIT shorts and separate $25 compression shorts from Nike.

The bottom line

Ultimately, Rhone’s Versatility Shorts are a splurge item that you won’t feel bad about once you’ve worn the shorts. They’re stylish enough to wear outside of the gym and not look out of place, but also use high-performance fabric to help boost your workouts and include compression shorts that are comfortable.

Should you buy them? Yes. Rhone consistently releases quality workout gear (we’ve been fans for a while), and its Versatility Shorts are no different. With the option for a built-in compression short, as well as two different inseams, anyone is able to find a size or style of these that fits their fitness lifestyle. Add the fact they look good outside the gym and you have a go-anywhere workout short that’s well worth the investment.

Yes. Rhone consistently releases quality workout gear (we’ve been fans for a while), and its Versatility Shorts are no different. With the option for a built-in compression short, as well as two different inseams, anyone is able to find a size or style of these that fits their fitness lifestyle. Add the fact they look good outside the gym and you have a go-anywhere workout short that’s well worth the investment. What are your alternatives? As mentioned above, you could pair Nike’s $35 Dri-FIT shorts with a separate pair of $25 compression shorts to get a similar short/compression short feel. There are also other brands that offer a workout short with compression in them, as well, though few accomplish the same end goal of being comfortable and functional while still looking good.

Pros: Comfortable fit that keeps you secure during workouts and runs thanks for a built-in compression liner, quick-drying fabric actually dries sweat quickly, available in two different inseams

Cons: Expensive for a workout short