Blake Lively wears a lot of different wigs in the new thriller ‘The Rhythm Section’ – watch the trailer

- The new trailer for thriller “The Rhythm Section” was released on Thursday, and features actress Blake Lively in a lot of different hairstyles.
- Lively plays a young woman set on avenging her murdered family after they died in a plane bombing.
- Jude Law also appears in the trailer as a sort-of mentor to Lively’s character, who begins to track down the people responsible for her family’s murder.
- Lively’s character is shown beating up a man on a bus, and later saving a group of civilians from a bus with a bomb. There’s plenty of car chases and gun fights, too.
- She seems to have a love interest in Sterling K. Brown, although she’s shown seducing and murdering another man as well.
- Throughout the course of the trailer, Lively’s hair changes from a short blond crop to a longer, dark red style with Bettie Page-esque bangs. At the end, Lively’s tresses have been chopped into a shaggy black haircut.
