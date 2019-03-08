Forget duck-pattern sheets and DIY wallpaper: Wealthy New Yorkers are dropping up to $100,000 on nurseries for their kids with details like gold cribs and fine art

At this point, every room in an influencer’s apartment must be Instagram-worthy, including the nursery.

According to the New York Post, some New Yorkers are spending upwards of $100,000 decorating their baby’s rooms – with high-end cribs with 24-karat-gold bases, custom wallpaper, and one-of-a-kind, pricey art.

Many top-tier interior designers are being put to an unusual, but increasingly frequent task: Designing spaces, made for children, while navigating the demands of picky parents.

New Yorkers are known for being extreme – so extreme, in fact, that many are spending upwards of $100,000 on making their child’s nursery into a picture-perfect dream.

According to a new report by the New York Post, some New York-based parents are eliciting the help of top-tier interior designers to go all out on nurseries and investing deeply in eye-catching aesthetics that can include details like 24-karat cribs that go for as much as $6,000.

“Everyone is excited to show off their space – and their personalities via their space – more than ever before,” Malorie Goldberg, co-president of Noa Blake Design in Marlboro, NJ, told the Post.

Zoya Bograd, a Murray Hill-based interior designer, estimated that her clients spend $10,000 to $100,000 decorating their child’s nursery, while Keren Richter, a designer in Williamsburg, told the Post most of these big spenders are moms in their 40s with a level of financial stability.

But when money isn’t an object, finding the right furniture, art, and even wallpaper becomes a great task. Brett Helsham, a mom featured in the Post piece, said she had a $4,000 custom wall pattern made after she was inspired by a similar print by de Gournay. The cost of her baby’s entire nursery? $18,000.

Spending significant amounts of money on nurseries may just be the new status symbol for wealthy New Yorkers on par with, as Business Insider previously reported, being seen with a luxury pram, or “bougie buggy” stroller.

And it begs the question: Is this all because of the overwhelming amount of mood boards and perfectly curated feeds inspired by the likes of Instagram and Pinterest?

Goldberg seems to think so, telling the Post, “The honest truth, I think it’s really for social media.”

It’s far from the only trend to develop directly in reaction to social media. In fact, a $15,000-per-month NYC penthouse was designed specifically for social media; influencers rent the pink, perfectly curated space for lifestyle shoots. And similarly, new travel destinations are suddenly seeing an uptick in tourism, be that a bygone luxury destination like the Catskills that’s reinventing itself with Instagrammable lodges and wellness retreats, or the Insta-famous blue city in the hills of Morocco that’s been seen skyrocketing popularity thanks to the social platform.

Read the full article on the New York Post here.