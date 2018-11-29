Richard Branson’s Necker Island is back in business a year after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc and new photos show the private island looking more luxurious than ever

caption The island sustained “extensive damage” from Hurricane Irma. source Necker Island

Necker Island, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island, reopened to guests in October.

The resort in the British Virgin Islands was closed down for reconstruction and refurbishment after Hurricane Irma inflicted “extensive damage” in September 2017.

The island can be rented out for $77,500 a night – here’s what it looks like now.

More than a year after Hurricane Irma devastated much of the Caribbean, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands has reopened to guests.

Branson and his team reportedly rode out the 2017 hurricane on Necker Island. While nobody was hurt, they announced afterward that the resort had “sustained extensive damage.”

Branson bought the island for a modest $320,000 in 1978, when he was 18 years old, and went on to build one of the most exclusive resorts in the world on it. According to a Necker Island press release, renting out the island for a night will cost you at least $77,500 per night. High-profile vacationers who’ve stayed on the island include Barack and Michelle Obama, Princess Diana, Mariah Carey, Kate Moss, and even Nelson Mandela. Google co-founder Larry Page had his wedding there.

This isn’t the first time Branson has had to rebuild part of the resort: A 2011 fire inflicted major damage on the main house, which took two years to rebuild.

The resort was stunning before the refurbishment, but the updates have left it even more idyllic.

Here’s what it looks like now.

The 74-acre island, which Richard Branson bought for a modest $320,000 back in 1978, was in need of repairs and refurbishment after Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017.

The al fresco Great House was completely restored, with the addition of two brand-new rooms and an additional Balinese-style guest house. The Great House has 11 guest rooms total.

The Great House

It also has a spacious Mezzanine with skylights and a wraparound sofa.

Each bedroom comes with a king-sized bed, a private balcony …

… and an en-suite bathroom.

The rooms are sumptuously decorated in neutral tones with pops of color.

Each room offers panoramic views of the Caribbean, the Atlantic, and neighboring islands.

The Balinese guest house, called Leha Lo, can sleep two people.

Booking out the entire island will cost you at least $77,500 per night. Up to 30 guests can stay at a time.

A stay includes all meals and drinks (including alcoholic beverages), return transfers …

… and water sports activities.

Guests can enjoy a swim in an infinity pool while gazing out at the sea and other Caribbean islands in the distance.

During special “Celebration Weeks,” guests can book an individual room starting at $4,525 per night for a minimum of three nights.

The beach pavilion dining area at night.

Each year, the island hosts a tennis tournament called the Necker Cup.

Tennis player Maria Sharapova and other celebrities descended on the island in November for the star-studded event.

The 2018 Necker Cup festivities also included paddle boating, sail boat races, parties, and a musical performance by Kenny Chesney.

Further accommodations are set to open on the island in 2019, including a new Bali Hi complex with an extended pool and outdoor lounge, and private plunge pools for each of the individual Bali Houses.

