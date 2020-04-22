SPOTLIGHT: Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman, joins BI for a live conversation about the enormous challenges companies will face in getting back to business

source Edelman; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Richard Edelman, CEO of the Edelman, the world’s largest PR agency, will be interviewed for BI’s Spotlight digital live event series by Julia Hood, editor of special projects. Edelman will talk about the challenges that global companies face as they contemplate reopening, and planning a path for growth again.

Other topics covered will include trust in media and government institutions, and purpose and CSR in this new era.

Purpose, Trust and the Next Normal for Global Companies will take place on Monday, April 27 at 2:00 pm ET.