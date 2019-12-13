Olivia Wilde says she doesn’t believe her character in ‘Richard Jewell’ traded sex for news tips, in response to recent backlash

caption Olivia Wilde plays a journalist in the film “Richard Jewell.” source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Actress Olivia Wilde took to Twitter to defend her character Kathy Scruggs’ actions in the upcoming film “Richard Jewell.”

“Contrary to a swath of recent headlines, I do not believe that Kathy ‘traded sex for tips,'” Wilde wrote on Twitter, calling Scruggs “bold, smart, and fearlessly undeterred.”

Wilde plays the real-life journalist Scruggs, who helped break a story that the FBI was investigating a security guard named Richard Jewell for the 1996 bombing at the Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the film, Scruggs is shown sleeping with an FBI agent (played by Jon Hamm) – something that has caused a significant backlash since it appears that Scruggs is trading sex for tips.

“Contrary to a swath of recent headlines, I do not believe that Kathy ‘traded sex for tips,'” Wilde wrote in a series of tweets. “Nothing in my research suggested she did so, and it was never my intention to suggest she had.”

Contrary to a swath of recent headlines, I do not believe that Kathy “traded sex for tips”. Nothing in my research suggested she did so, and it was never my intention to suggest she had. That would be an appalling and misogynistic dismissal of the difficult work she did. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

In the film, Scruggs is shown having sex with an FBI agent, played by Jon Hamm, and then later breaking a story about how the FBI was investigating a security guard named Richard Jewell for a bombing at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

“Richard Jewell” is based on true events, but Wilde says that the relationship between Scruggs and the FBI agent was more than a quid pro quo.

The perspective of the fictional dramatization of the story, as I understood it, was that Kathy, and the FBI agent who leaked false information to her, were in a pre-existing romantic relationship, not a transactional exchange of sex for information. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

I cannot speak for the creative decisions made by the filmmakers, as I did not have a say in how the film was ultimately crafted, but it’s important to me that I share my personal take on the matter. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

And Wilde, who reiterated that she has “deep respect” for journalists, also said that the accomplishments of Scruggs – and women in general – shouldn’t be overshadowed by their personal relationships.

My previous comments about female sexuality were lost in translation, so let me be clear: I do not believe sex-positivity and professionalism are mutually exclusive. Kathy Scruggs was a modern, independent woman whose personal life should not detract from her accomplishments. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

Wilde’s response comes after “Richard Jewell” was slammed by critics, including the paper where the real-life Scruggs used to work, for including the controversial scene.

On Monday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called on filmmakers and Warner Bros. to acknowledge that they took dramatic license with events in the film, and even issue a disclaimer that Scruggs didn’t actually sleep with an agent for her story.

But Tuesday, Warner Bros. called the paper’s claims “baseless” and said that they “will vigorously defend against them.”