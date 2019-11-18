Richard Nixon’s son-in-law tells ‘Fox & Friends’ the ‘real difference’ between Trump and Nixon impeachments is the economy

caption Ed Cox, former President Richard Nixon’s son-in-law, on Fox & Friends. source Screenshot/Fox News

Ed Cox, former President Richard Nixon’s son-in-law, argued that President Donald Trump will survive impeachment and be reelected because of the strong economy in a Monday interview with “Fox and Friends.”

“The real difference between the two is President Nixon had a terrible economy,” Cox said. “Trump’s got a great economy and that’s why he’s going to do very well come 2020.”

Cox, who serves as national coordinator of the Trump Victory Fund, argued that both Nixon and Trump were targeted by politically-motivated impeachment efforts led by power-hungry Democrats. When Fox host Steve Doocy noted that there was bipartisan support for Nixon’s impeachment Cox falsely claimed it was solely pushed by Democrats.

“They drove it because they wanted to depose a very powerful president who had just a great reelection in ’72,” Cox said of the Democrats role in Nixon’s impeachment. “The first Republican landslide since the 1920s. And they wanted to get back power, and that’s what they did.”

In one of the most significant scandals in US political history, Nixon aggressively attempted to cover up his team’s attempts at illegal political sabotage, including the break-in at the Democratic National Committee.

He added that Trump told him Nixon should’ve “fought all the way through” the impeachment process, rather than resigning before a nearly inevitable vote to impeach him.

“He’s a fighter – he told me that,” Cox said about Trump. “He said President Nixon should have fought all the way through it. But it was a different time back then. Both – President Nixon had both houses against him.”

Cox left his post as the chairman of the New York State Republican Party in May to join the Trump campaign in a fundraising role.