We tried these stretchy boxer briefs for women, and now they’re all we want to sleep in

Richer Poorer’s feminine spin on men’s boxers has resulted in the ultimate lounge garment, the Femme Boxer, which comes in five different colors.

The Femme Boxer is made from the same modal cotton blend as the internet famous Classic Bralette that created waitlists thousands of people long.

We tried the Femme Boxers and agreed that they were both comfortable and feminine, and perfect for lounging around or wearing under dresses and skirts.

A lot of women’s underwear tends to be designed with a, let’s say, “minimalistic” eye: thin straps, cheeks exposed, almost transparent material. While I’m not saying that I don’t frequently purchase this type of underwear, I definitely wish there were more options available with a bit more coverage, if you know what I mean. And I don’t think I’m the only one who feels this way.

Something about walking down the street in a dress and getting caught standing over a subway grate Marilyn-Monroe style just isn’t appealing to me. Thankfully, I recently came across Richer Poorer’s Femme Boxers ($24), which are basically men’s boxer briefs designed for women. They’re a full-coverage option, perfect for some hardcore lounging or wearing under loose dresses and skirts.

It wasn’t long before I realized that the Femme Boxers were made from the same non-stretch material as their internet famous, bestselling Classic Bralette. Remember the one with the super long waitlist? I even stumbled upon an advertisement describing the material as “butter on your butt.”

After hearing my coworker sing praises about the comfort, fit, and durability of the cotton bralette in her review, I reached out to Richer Poorer to see if my team and I could test the Femme Boxer (plus, I was curious what “butter on your butt” felt like).

At first glace, the Femme Boxers look well-made with a wide, flexible elastic band around the waist that sits close to your belly button. The inseam of the legs is clearly long enough to make sure your backside is covered, and it ends with thick, stretchy seams that sit on your upper thigh. To top it off, the front is adorned with decorative snaps to complete the boxer-brief aesthetic, and the printed tag prevents any uncomfortable itching.

While the Femme Boxers don’t come in as many colors as the Classic Bralette does, the color options span dark, soft, and rich shades. They are available in black, charcoal, plum, violet, tobacco, and my personal favorite, java (a deep maroon).

After wearing the Femme Boxers, we all agreed that Richer Poorer hits the nail on the head with a style of underwear that is both feminine and comfortable.

Here’s what we thought of the Femme Boxers:

Francesca Rea, content producer Insider Picks:

These boxers were more comfortable than I thought they’d be. Like I mentioned above, I always wear spandex shorts over my underwear and under my dresses because I want to feel like I have full coverage when going out and about. I felt comfortable and secure the whole day and didn’t feel the need to wear my spandex shorts under my dress.

I even wore these to bed a couple of times with a big T-shirt when the temperatures just wouldn’t drop. I was really happy to wake up and see that the material didn’t stretch out or get contorted while I tossed and turned for eight hours.

The only thing I’d note is that the Femme Boxers are definitely just for lounging or to wear under very loose clothing. Since the modal cotton blend is fairly thick and the elastic sits pretty high on your waist, it’s not realistic to wear under a pair of tight-fitting jeans.

Sally Kaplan, editor Insider Picks:

I love these undies for wearing under dresses and for lounging around the apartment or sleeping. The elastic is soft and pliable so it doesn’t dig in whatsoever, and the length is just enough to give me full coverage but not so long that I feel like I’m wearing biker shorts.

I won’t be able to wear these under jeans since I prefer a tighter fit, but if you love loose jeans, these will do just fine.

Remi Rosmarin, reporter Insider Picks:

As an amateur to the boxer-brief style of underwear, I was really impressed with this pair from Richer Poorer. Super soft fabric and a stretchy elastic waistband make these comfortable to slip on, whether to keep you covered under a flowy dress or just to lounge on the couch.

The waistband sits softly on your waist – it doesn’t dig in at all – and the short length is perfect for wearing under clothing, if you like the way full-coverage underwear feels under dresses and such. Personally, I like wearing underwear that I can’t really feel under my clothes, so I’ve only worn these for lounging and sleeping. But, at least for sleeping (especially in the summer), these are perfect – they’re soft, breathable, feminine, and casual, which makes me feel a little more put-together going to bed.

Mara Leighton, reporter Insider Picks:

Like Remi, I was surprised by how much I liked these boxers. I wear them to lounge or sleep in, and would probably wear them under loose dresses during the summer. The material is less stretchy than a pair of something similar from MeUndies, but that’s a good thing in this case – they’re a bit more substantial and don’t feel like they’ll stretch out.

The waistband is unobtrusive and soft, and seated relatively high, which is flattering and feels a bit more decidedly femme. The short length is just right, and the mock buttons in front are a really cute addition. It’s also a great design choice to have two seams in the back placed on the left and right rather than the center – it’s far more comfortable.