Nobody needs a $72 sweatshirt, but we’ve worn this one from Richer Poorer so often that its cost per wear actually makes it a good value

caption The Richer Poorer Fleece Sweatshirt is amazingly soft. source Richer Poorer

Richer Poorer makes cool, comfortable basics and loungewear that have attracted a strong fan base over the years. We love their cult-favorite bralettes, boxers, and tees.

Recently, we tried the Women’s Fleece Sweatshirt ($72) and were blown away by how comfortable it was.

It’s pricey, but there’s a cost-per-wear case to be made for those versatile, well-fitting lounge pieces that you’ll get a ton of use from.

My drawers are filled with almost too many sweatshirts to count, ranging from sweet sixteen giveaways to high school sports team apparel collected over the years. Regardless of how many hoodies and crewnecks I already own, though, I’ve made space for a new sweatshirt in my closet. I’ll tell you why Richer Poorer’s $72 Fleece Sweatshirt deserves a spot in your wardrobe, too.

A $72 sweatshirt may seem unnecessarily pricey, especially if you (like me) already have a host of options to choose from. But, there’s a case to be made for more luxurious loungewear, and it’s not just me who thinks so. The clothing we once deemed unacceptable for public outings – leggings, sneakers, sweats, etc. – is now considered cool. I think the reason is that we’re just sick of feeling uncomfortable.

If you’re looking to nail that put-together-but-still-cozy look, investing in some quality loungewear pieces is a great place to start. Sure, you could rep your college football team and don that old sweatshirt riddled with holes, but pieces like that are probably best for lounging in your living room.

Instead, go for a sweater that feels like pajamas but still looks polished enough to wear to your Friday night dinner reservation. For this, I recommend the fleece sweatshirt from Richer Poorer. The classic crewneck fit with raglan sleeves is simple and spacious, and the fleece is lusciously soft. It’s just slightly cropped for a more elevated fit, but wearing it almost feels like you’re wrapped in a cozy blanket.

caption Editor’s note: Pardon my dirty mirror, but I also have this sweatshirt from Richer Poorer, and I pretty much live in it. I pair it with jeans and a blazer at work, wear it with leggings on the weekends, lounge in it at home — it’s the comfiest sweater I’ve ever worn, and my sweater collection is disgustingly huge. It’s also slightly cropped so it hits at just the right spot on my hips. source Sally Kaplan/Business Insider

The fabric has a worn-in feel, which is intentional. Richer Poorer softens its pieces with silicone so that they already feel broken in from the first time you put them on. The sweatshirt comes in seven washes, from everyday neutrals to a few limited-edition colors.

I tried the Fleece Sweatshirt in Cloud Wash, a cream color with splashes of yellows and beiges. Some of my friends asked why I had oil stains all over my sweater since the colored spots are very light, but truthfully I love the look. The pattern is neutral enough to wear with pretty much anything, but the tie-dye technique makes it unique, and almost whimsical. If this wash doesn’t work for you, there are plenty of more neutral options including Black, Heather Grey, and Blue Nights (a deep navy).

Most importantly, this is one of the most comfortable sweatshirts I have ever put on. It’s warm while still being lightweight enough for transitional weather days. I sized up from my usual to get a more oversized fit, but it’s not baggy by any means. I wore this sweatshirt with leggings for an eight-hour flight, and then with straight-leg jeans and white sneakers for a casual day at work. I know for sure that I’ll wear it many, many more times and with many more outfits to come.

Bottom line

The sweatshirt has long been reserved for movie nights and plane rides, but it’s kind of the unsung hero of any wardrobe. Richer Poorer’s is especially great, and at $72, you’ll surely get the cost-per-wear down quickly.