Richer Poorer makes some of the best T-shirts we’ve tried — this one may look ordinary at first glance, but it’s among the softest and most comfortable in my closet

caption The Richer Poorer Shrunken Tee is buttery soft and fits like a glove. source Richer Poorer

Everyone needs a great T-shirt, and one of my current favorites is the Richer Poorer Shrunken Tee ($34).

The shirt is made from a super soft, durable fabric and fits like a glove.

It comes in two colorways, sizes XS-XL, and is currently on sale for $24.

If I could live in T-shirts, I would. Graphic tees, plain white tees, long sleeves, short sleeves – give me all of it. Don’t get me wrong, I love dressing up and throwing on a blouse every now and then, but there is something so easy about T-shirts. They’re comfortable and work with just about every outfit.

So, if you couldn’t already tell, it’s safe to say I own a lot of T-shirts. Still, there are a few that sit at the top of my drawer – those that I reach for again and again. One is the Richer Poorer Shrunken Tee.

What makes this T-shirt so great, you ask? It’s pretty simple. A great fit and super soft fabric are what set this shirt apart from the rest.

When it comes to fit, not all tees are created equal. I tend to go for one that’s fitted, but not too tight in any one spot. The Shrunken Tee checks off all those boxes. It has a slim, but not super tight, fit. It hits just below my waist, so it’s long enough to tuck into jeans and skirts without bunching up. With the short sleeves and crew neckline, I think this shirt is really flattering.

Then, there’s the fabric. It’s 96% cotton and 4% spandex, and has a substantial feel that’s thick without feeling heavy. There’s a little bit of stretch for extra comfort. Like most of Richer Poorer’s pieces, it’s silicone washed for a buttery-soft feel the moment you put it on.

I have the deep, natural Ivy green color and love it. The shirt also comes in a light Cream, another great neutral that goes with nearly everything. Usually, the Richer Poorer Women’s Shrunken Tee is $34, but right now it’s on sale for $24.

How I wear it

caption With or without a belt, this shirt still looks flattering. source Remi Rosmarin/Business Insider

This shirt has become a go-to in my wardrobe. It hits just above my waist and lays flat for a flattering, simple look. I often tuck it into my jeans and put on a belt for a look that’s a little more put-together. This may seem like two obvious choices with T-shirts, but many shirts bunch, bag, and just look frumpy. This one doesn’t do any of that.

My favorite way to wear this shirt is with jeans, but you can also toss it over a pair of leggings for a low-effort outfit on a comfy day or tuck it into a skirt for a nicer occasion. This T-shirt is super versatile, and at just $24, it deserves a spot in your wardrobe too.