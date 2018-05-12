The 17 richest young millionaire athletes in Britain

Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua.
The richest young athletes in Britain have been revealed by The Sunday Times Rich List.

The full annual Rich List, which will be published on Sunday May 13, analyses the “identifiable wealth” of the 1,000 richest people in Britain.

Part of the new edition is the Sunday Times Young Rich List – a ranking that focuses on the 50 individuals with the biggest fortunes aged 30 or under.

To put together the ranking, the newspaper looked at prize money won through sport as well as sponsorship deals.

Scroll down to see the 17 richest young athletes in Britain, ranked in ascending order by wealth.

=16. Pedro (Chelsea FC soccer player) — £16 million / $21.7 million.

=16. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City soccer player) — £16 million / $21.7 million.

15. Andy Carroll (West Ham United soccer player) — £17 million / $23.1 million.

14. David de Gea (Manchester United soccer player) — £18 million / $24.5 million.

13. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool FC soccer player) — £19 million / $25.8 million.

12. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United soccer player) — £21 million / $28.5 million.

11. Willian (Chelsea FC soccer player) —£23 million / $31.2 million.

10. Juan Mata (Manchester United soccer player) — £24 million / $32.6 million.

9. Paul Pogba (Manchester United soccer player) — £25 million / $34 million.

8. Theo Walcott (Everton soccer player) — £26 million / $35.3 million.

7. Mesut Özil (Arsenal soccer player) — £28 million / $38 million.

6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea soccer player) — £32 million / $43.5 million.

5. Anthony Joshua (Heavyweight boxing champion) — £35 million / $47.6 million.

4. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City soccer player) — £48 million / $65.2 million.

3. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid soccer player) — £74 million ($100.5 million).

2. Andy Murray (Tennis player) — £83 million / $112.8 million.

1. Rory McIlroy (Golfer) — £110 million / $149.4 million.

