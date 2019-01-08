The 5 richest men in the US have a staggering combined wealth of more than $415 billion — otherwise known as more than 2% of America’s GDP

The richest men in the US are worth a mind-boggling combined wealth of $415.4 billion. And all but one of them made their fortunes in the tech industry.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tops the list with a net worth of $135 billion, followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($92 billion), investor and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett ($81 billion), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($54.7 billion), and Google co-founder Larry Page ($52.7 billion), according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Their combined fortune comes out to more than 2% of the US GDP, which was $20.66 trillion in the third quarter of 2018. (Exactly 2% of $20.66 trillion would be $413.2 billion.)

caption Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth richest person in the US. source Getty Images

A Business Insider analysis found that for a billionaire, buying a vacation to Bali is the equivalent of a typical American buying a candy bar. And that’s based on a net worth of just $2 billion, the median fortune of a Forbes list billionaire.

While these five men are the richest in the US, they are not top five the richest in the world. Bernard Arnault, the French businessman who controls LVMH and is worth $69 billion, Amancio Ortega, who controls the world’s largest clothing retailer that includes Zara, worth $60.1 billion, and Carlos Slim of Mexico, worth $57.1 billion, are all currently wealthier than both Zuckerberg and Page.

While many of the world’s richest billionaires live in the US, Hong Kong overtook the US in 2018 to become the city with the most super-rich people – individuals worth at least $30 million – people in the world.