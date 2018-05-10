The 36 richest musicians in Britain

Alison Millington, Business Insider US
DJ Calvin Harris tied for 18th place with a net worth of £140 million.

The richest musicians in Britain have been revealed by The Sunday Times Rich List.

The full annual Rich List, which will be published on Sunday May 13, calculates the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain based on “identifiable wealth,” including land, property, assets such as art and racehorses, and significant shares in public companies. It does not, however, include money in private bank accounts.

In the music industry, Ed Sheeran made more money (£28 million) than any other British musician in the past year thanks to his album “÷,” putting his overall wealth at £80 million and giving him a spot tied at 35th place.

According to the rich list, he is worth today what Sir Paul McCartney was worth in 1989 when the first list was published – and McCartney’s wealth has since grown by 925%.

Scroll down to see the 36 richest musicians in Britain, ranked in ascending order by wealth.

=35. Ed Sheeran — £80 million.

=35. Gary Barlow (Take That) — £80 million.

=31. Pete Townshend (The Who) and Rachel Fuller — £82 million.

=31. Will Champion (Coldplay) — £82 million.

=31. Jonny Buckland (Coldplay) — £82 million.

=31. Guy Berryman (Coldplay) — £82 million.

30. Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) — £92 million.

29. Chris Martin (Coldplay) — £94 million.

28. Enya — £104 million.

=26. Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) — £105 million.

=26. John Deacon (Queen) — £105 million.

John Deacon, left.
25. David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) — £115 million.

24. Phil Collins (Genesis) — £120 million.

23. Jimmy Page (Lez Zeppelin) — £125 million.

22. Roger Taylor (Queen) — £130 million.

21. Brian May (Queen) — £135 million.

=18. Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) — £140 million.

=18. Calvin Harris — £140 million.

=18. Adele — £140 million.

17. Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath) and Sharon Osbourne — £145 million.

16. Sir Tim Rice — £152 million.

15. Sir Tom Jones — £163 million.

14. Robbie Williams (Take That) — £165 million.

=12. Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) — £175 million.

=12. Eric Clapton (Cream) — £175 million.

11. Sir Rod Stewart — £180 million.

10. Sting (The Police) — £190 million.

9. Michael Flatley — £202 million.

8. Sir Ringo Starr (The Beatles) — £220 million.

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison (widow and son of George Harrison, The Beatles) — £230 million.

6. Keith Richards (The Rolling Stones) — £245 million.

5. Sir Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones) — £260 million.

4. Sir Elton John — £300 million.

3. U2 — £569 million.

2. Lord Lloyd-Webber — £740 million.

1. Sir Paul McCartney (The Beatles) and Nancy Shevell — £820 million.

