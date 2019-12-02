Germany has the 3rd-highest number of billionaires in the world. Here are the 11 richest Germans, ranked.

caption Stefan Quandt, who owns 23.7% of automaker BMW, is the fourth-richest person in Germany. source Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

There are an estimated 2,153 billionaires in the world, according to Forbes.

Approximately 114 of those live in Germany, making it the country with the third-highest concentration of billionaires after the US and China.

The richest people in Germany are Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr., heirs to the Aldi supermarket fortune, worth an estimated $34.3 billion. Others German billionaires include the CEO of supermarket chain Lidl and part owners of automaker BMW.

Here are the 11 richest people in Germany right now, ranked.

11. Udo and Harald Tschira

caption Udo and Harald Tschira’s father, Klaus Tschira, cofounded the software company SAP AG. source Daniel Reinhardt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Net worth: $13.1 billion

Ages: unknown

Source of wealth: software

10. Heinz Hermann Thiele and family

caption Heinz Hermann Thiele. source Yuri SmityukTASS via Getty Images

Net worth: $13.5 billion

Age: 78

Source of wealth: self made; brakes

9. Georg Schaeffler

source Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Net worth: $14.8 billion

Age: 55

Source of wealth: auto parts

8. Dietmar Hopp and family

caption Dietmar Hopp. source REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Net worth: $15.7 billion

Age: 79

Source of wealth: self made; software

7. Hasso Plattner and family

caption Hasso Plattner cofounded software company SAP AG. source REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Net worth: $15.8 billion

Age: 75

Source of wealth: self made; software

6. Theo Albrecht, Jr. and family

caption Theo Albrecht, Jr is the son of the cofounder of Aldi. source REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Net worth: $16.5 billion

Age: 68

Source of wealth: Aldi, Trader Joe’s

5. Klaus-Michael Kuehne

source Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Net worth: $17.2 billion

Age: 82

Source of wealth: shipping

4. Stefan Quandt

caption Stefan Quandt owns 23.7% of automaker BMW. source Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Net worth: $17.6 billion

Age: 53

Source of wealth: BMW

3. Dieter Schwarz

caption Dieter Schwarz is the chairman and CEO of the supermarket chain Lidl. source REUTESR/Philippe Wojazer

Net worth: $18 billion

Age: 80

Source of wealth: retail

2. Susanne Klatten

caption Susanne Klatten owns 19.2% of automaker BMW. source Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Net worth: $20.3 billion

Age: 57

Source of wealth: BMW; pharmaceuticals

1. Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr.

caption Brothers Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr. are heirs to the Aldi supermarket fortune. source Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Net worth: $34.3 billion

Ages: unknown

Source of wealth: supermarkets