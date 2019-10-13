The 15 richest people in India, ranked

caption Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India for the 12th year in a row. source REUTERS/Amit Dave

Forbes released its 2019 ranking of India’s 100 Richest People.

For the 12th year in a row, Mukesh Ambani, the head of oil-gas-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, topped the list with an estimated net worth of $51.4 billion.

Despite a slowdown of economic growth that caused more than half of India’s 100 richest people to lose money, Ambani has only gotten richer, adding $4.1 billion to his fortune in the past year.

India’s richest 15 people, which include Ambani, pharmaceuticals billionaires, and infrastructure tycoons, are worth a combined $215 billion.

Here are the 15 richest people in India right now, ranked.

15. Dilip Shanghvi

Net worth: $7.55 billion

Age: 64

Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals

14. Sunil Mittal

Net worth: $7.6 billion

Age: 61

Source of wealth: telecom

13. Burman family

caption Amit Burman, chairman of natural consumer products manufacturer Dabur. source Qamar Sibtain/The India Today Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $8.3 billion

Source of wealth: consumer goods

12. Cyrus Poonawalla

Net worth: $9.1 billion

Age: 78

Source of wealth: vaccines

11. Bajaj family

caption Rahul Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Group, which owns Bajaj Auto. source REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Net worth: $9.2 billion

Source of wealth: motorcycles

10. Kumar Birla

Net worth: $9.6 billion

Age: 52

Source of wealth: commodities

9. Lakshmi Mittal

Net worth: $10.5 billion

Age: 69

Source of wealth: steel

8. Godrej family

caption Adi Godrej, chair of Godrej Group. source REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Net worth: $12 billion

Source of wealth: Godrej Group, consumer goods

7. Radhakishan Damani

caption A DMart supermarket owned by Radhakishan Damani. source Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint via Getty Images

Net worth: $14.3 billion

Age: 64

Source of wealth: investments, retail

6. Shiv Nadar

Net worth: $14.4 billion

Age: 74

Source of wealth: software services

5. Uday Kotak

Net worth: $14.8 billion

Age: 60

Source of wealth: banking

4. Pallonji Mistry

Net worth: $15 billion

Age: 90

Source of wealth: construction

3. Hinduja brothers

caption Srichand Hinduja. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Net worth: $15.6 billion

Source of wealth: diversified

2. Gautam Adani

Net worth: $15.7 billion

Age: 57

Source of wealth: commodities, infrastructure

1. Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $51.4 billion

Age: 62

Source of wealth: petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom