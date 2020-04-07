These are the 15 richest people in the world right now

caption Jeff Bezos remains the richest man in the world. source Mint/Getty Images

The world’s richest billionaires aren’t as rich as they used to be. But they’re still pretty rich.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s 2,095 billionaires are worth $8 trillion, down $700 billion from 2019, according to Forbes’ recently released World Billionaires List.

We narrowed that down for a closer look at the 15 wealthiest billionaires on the list, who are worth a collective $940.1 billion. They’re a diverse bunch; some have built their fortunes through retail powerhouses, while others have gotten rich off of their technological innovations. The youngest of the top 15, Mark Zuckerberg, is just 35, while the oldest, Warren Buffett, is 89.

To join their ranks, you need to have a net worth of at least $48.9 billion.

Scroll through to see who the richest of the richest are. The Forbes Billionaires List determined the net worths of the world’s billionaires by valuing a variety of assets, including private companies, real estate, art, and more. All net worths are current estimates as of March 18, 2020.

15. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers (and family)

Net worth: $48.9 billion

Age: 66

Country: France

Industry: Fashion and beauty

Source of wealth: L’Oreal

14. Sergey Brin

Net worth: $49.1 billion

Age: 46

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Google, self-made

13. Larry Page

Net worth: $50.9 billion

Age: 47

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Google

12. Carlos Slim Helu (and family)

Net worth: $52.1 billion

Age: 80

Country: Mexico

Industry: Telecomm

Source of wealth: America Movil

11. Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $52.7 billion

Age: 64

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Microsoft

10. Rob Walton

Net worth: $54.1 billion

Age: 75

Country: US

Industry: Fashion and retail

Source of wealth: Walmart

9. Alice Walton

Net worth: $54.4 billion

Age: 70

Country: US

Industry: Fashion and retail

Source of wealth: Walmart

8. Jim Walton

Net worth: $54.6 billion

Age: 71

Country: US

Industry: Fashion and retail

Source of wealth: Walmart

7. Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $54.7 billion

Age: 35

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Facebook

6. Amancio Ortega

Net worth: $55.1 billion

Age: 84

Country: Spain

Industry: Fashion and retail

Source of wealth: Zara

5. Larry Ellison

Net worth: $59 billion

Age: 75

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Oracle

4. Warren Buffett

Net worth: $67.5 billion

Age: 89

Country: US

Industry: Finance and investments

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

3. Bernard Arnault (and family)

Net worth: $76 billion

Age: 71

Country: France

Industry: Fashion and retail

Source of wealth: LVMH

2. Bill Gates

Net worth: $98 billion

Age: 64

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Microsoft

1. Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $113 billion

Age: 56

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Amazon