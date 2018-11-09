Here’s exactly how long it takes your favorite rappers and hip-hop artists to earn the average US salary

caption During his most recent tour, Kanye West performed on a floating stage. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

From lavish birth announcements to elaborate stage designs, it’s easy to assume that many of your favorite musicians are fantastically wealthy.

Looking at the actual numerical difference between their earnings and those of the average American worker truly puts that wealth into perspective.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor’s statistics from the second quarter of 2018, the average US worker makes $45,552 a year. Some of the richest rappers and hip-hops artists make that same amount in mere hours.

UK company MyVoucherCodes crunched the numbers from Forbes’ 2018 “Hip-Hop Cash Kings” list and created an interactive calculator, which breaks down just how much these artists make as each second passes. (The tool also includes two of the highest earning female artists, often considered to be hip-hop-adjacent, from the 2018 Forbes Celebrity 100.)

Keep reading to see how long it takes these artists to earn the average US salary, with each person listed in order of ascending wealth.

12. It would take Travis Scott exactly 19 hours to earn the average US salary.

caption His yearly earnings break down to $57,500 per day. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The 26-year-old rapper – and Kylie Jenner muse – has taken the music world by storm in recent years. His latest album “Astroworld” enjoyed a massive debut and two-week reign at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

11. It takes Eminem 17 hours and 18 minutes.

caption Eminem is earning 73 cents every second. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Twenty years, 43 Grammy nominations, 15 Grammy wins, and one Oscar award later, Eminem is still one of the most celebrated rappers in history – and is reportedly worth $190 million.

10. DJ Khaled earns the average US salary in 14 hours and 48 minutes.

caption He makes $51.37 per minute. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

DJ Khaled may be best known for his catchphrases (“We the best!”) and injecting his own name into the lyrics of a song, but he has actually produced more than 20 albums – 10 of his own and 11 for other artists.

9. It would take Kanye West 14 hours and 30 minutes.

caption His yearly earnings translate to $3,100 every hour. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While Kanye West may not be the breadwinner of the family (it would take his wife Kim Kardashian West only six hours to earn the average US salary), his already-iconic rap career is nothing to scoff at. He has won 21 Grammys and is often cited as one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Read more: All of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s significant others, past and present, ranked by net worth

8. Dr. Dre earns the average US salary in 11 hours and 24 minutes.

caption Dr. Dre pockets $66.59 per minute. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Aside from his own formidable rap career, Dr. Dre is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment. He has acted as a mentor for top rappers like 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem. Oh, and then there’s Apple’s $3.2 billion purchase of his other little start-up, Beats Electronics.

7. It would take J. Cole 11 hours and 11 minutes.

caption He makes nearly $100,000 every day. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

J. Cole has arguably shunned the spotlight more than his peers, but his influence on the rap community is undeniable: All five of his studio albums have gone platinum and he’s the founder of Dreamville Records.

6. Rihanna would earn $45,552 in 10 hours and 35 minutes.

caption Rihanna is getting paid $1.19 for every second. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Rihanna may not have put out any new music for many years (much to fans’ dismay), but her ventures into film, beauty, apparel, and lingerie have set new standards for the industries. The “Work” singer is also (casually) the “top-selling digital artist of all time.”

5. It takes Drake eight hours and 30 minutes to earn the average US salary.

caption The “In My Feelings” rapper makes about $128,800 every day. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Drake is one of the most popular contemporary artists and has become the bonafide king of music streaming; seven songs from his most recent album landed in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, besting the Beatles’ record (five) that had stood since 1964.

Read more: The complete timeline of Drake’s rise to stardom, from starring on ‘Degrassi’ to his record-breaking reign as a rapper

4. It takes Kendrick Lamar six hours and 54 minutes.

caption He pockets $6,600 per hour. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

After releasing just three studio albums, Kendrick Lamar’s reputation is on par with his own idols. Earlier this year, he even became the first rapper ever to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music – an honor he shamelessly touted during multiple sold-out headlining shows.

3. Beyoncé earns an average yearly wage in six hours and 42 minutes.

caption Beyoncé makes more than $60 million per year. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beyoncé is easily one of the most powerful people in the music industry. On her 37th birthday this year, she took a moment to remind fans of her recent accomplishments, which include her groundbreaking Coachella performance and her latest lauded album.

According to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, the 35-year-old is worth $355 million. Her 2017 Formation World Tour alone grossed a quarter of a billion dollars.

2. It takes Diddy six hours and 12 minutes.

caption Diddy, formerly known as Puff Daddy, makes more than $2 every second. source David Becker/Getty Images

Sean Combs is perhaps most famous for his debut album going seven times platinum (or his many stage names), but much of his fortune has been built on a lucrative Cîroc Vodka partnership and other business ventures.

1. Jay-Z earns the average US salary in five hours and 12 minutes.

caption Jay-Z makes more than $200,000 per day. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

With a net worth of $900 million, Jay-Z is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world.

The rapper has earned millions from sellout tours and chart-topping albums over the course of his nearly 30-year career. But his ventures – which include entertainment labels, a clothing line, upscale alcohol brands, and the music-streaming service Tidal – has earned him the fortune of an entrepreneur.