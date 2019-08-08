The average American household earns $61,000 a year. Here are 17 states where the typical resident earns even more.

caption Historic row houses in Baltimore, Maryland. source peeterv / Getty Images

The wealthiest states by median household income aren’t just limited to the coasts, according to Census data.

While several states on the west coast and in New England make the list, the place with the highest income isn’t a state at all – it’s Washington DC.

Maryland and New Hampshire are the states with the lowest poverty rates, and both rank in the top five for income.

The wealthiest states by income aren’t just on the west coast and in New England, as you might assume.

Census income data on the median household income from 2017 shows a variety of areas where there’s wealth to be had. The top 17 states include two Midwestern locales, Illinois and Minnesota. The list also includes many states in the west, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. However, the top-earning area isn’t technically a state at all: it’s Washington DC.

The median household income for the US as a whole is $61,372, putting all of the places on this list above the national average. In terms of poverty rate, though, states tend to be a little bit more sporadic. With the national three-year average poverty rate at 12.8%, some states on this list are higher than that, while one is at nearly half. It’s worth noting the poverty rate in these states because it makes clear that these higher-than-average incomes aren’t necessarily available to everyone.

While the west coast and New England certainly make the list, they’re not the whole list. Here are the 17 states where median income is the highest, along with their three year average poverty rate, according to 2017 Census Bureau data.

17. Illinois

caption Chicago, Illinois offers high incomes. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Illinois might have Chicago to thank for high incomes, but Chicagoans put up with a lot of snow each year in exchange.

Median annual income: $64,609

Poverty rate: 11.3%

16. Oregon

caption Tilikum Crossing in Portland, Oregon. source Atomic Taco/Flickr

Oregon offers a west coast vibe with the city of Portland as a big draw.

Median annual income: $64,610

Poverty rate: 11.3%

15. Rhode Island

caption Waterfront homes in Rhode Island. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

This small New England state offers high incomes and mild summers, too.

Median annual income: $66,390

Poverty rate: 11.8%

14. California

caption San Francisco’s median home price is $1.3 million. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

This wealthy state is home to one of the cities with the highest incomes – and highest costs of living – in the country, San Francisco, where the average home price is $1.3 million.

Median annual income: $64,610

Poverty rate: 11.3%

13. Virginia

caption Homes in Richmond, Virginia. source James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

Likely thanks to its proximity to Washington, D.C., Virginia has median incomes higher than California.

Median annual income: $71,293

Poverty rate: 10.8%

12. Utah

caption Provo, Utah. source Provo City/Facebook

Utah not only offers several national parks and lots of nature activities, but it also offers high incomes.

Median annual income: $71,319

Poverty rate: 8.8%

11. Minnesota

caption Wayzata, Minnesota. source Deyan G. Georgiev/Shutterstock

Minnesota is one of the two Midwestern states to make the highest income list, and with the third lowest poverty rate in the US, it seems that this state is doing pretty well.

Median annual income: $71,920

Poverty rate: 8.6%

10. Alaska

caption Homes in Alaska. source Ros Fraser/Shutterstock

Alaska offers a very different lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean that many of its residents aren’t wealthy.

Median annual income: $72,231

Poverty rate: 12.1%

9. Connecticut

caption Homes in New Haven, Connecticut. source Shutterstock/Christian Hinkle

Connecticut’s income is well above the national average, and has one of the lowest poverty rates.

Median annual income: $72,780

Poverty rate: 9.9%

8. New Jersey

caption Houses on the water in New Jersey. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

An escape from New York City – and a low poverty rate.

Median annual income: $72,997

Poverty rate: 9.7%

7. Massachusetts

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Enjoy coastal cities like Boston and fairly high annual incomes in Massachusetts.

Median annual income: $73,227

Poverty rate: 10.6%

6. Hawaii

caption Paia, Hawaii. source Flickr/Kanaka Menehune

The Aloha State offers lovely climates and beaches, along with high costs of living and high incomes.

Median annual income: $73,575

Poverty rate: 10.2%

5. Colorado

caption Denver, Colorado. source littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

Colorado has seen big growth lately, with cities like Denver and Boulder attracting many young professionals.

Median annual income: $74,172

Poverty rate: 8.7%

4. New Hampshire

caption New Hampshire. source Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

With a classic New England feel, this northern state is fairly wealthy. It also boasts the lowest poverty rate in the US.

Median annual income: $74,801

Poverty rate: 6.4%

3. Washington

caption A Seattle, Washington intersection. source Getty/Mark Ralston

Washington state attracts those who like outdoor activities, with places like the Cascade Mountains and Olympic National Park easily accessible. In addition, a bustling tech scene in Seattle offers high salaries.

Median annual income: $75,418

Poverty rate: 10.6%

2. Maryland

caption Baltimore, Maryland. source Shutterstock

Maryland is the only US state to reach a median household income above $80,000, and has the second lowest poverty rate behind New Hampshire.

Median annual income: $81,084

Poverty rate: 8.2%

1. Washington DC

caption A Washington DC neighborhood. source Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

The highest incomes in the US can be found in the nation’s capital, Washington DC. While it’s technically not a state, the small district offers very high incomes but also one of the highest poverty rates in the US.

Median annual income: $83,382

Poverty rate: 15.5%