These are the 20 wealthiest towns in the US

The towns housing the wealthiest people in the US have been revealed for 2019, and unsurprisingly the Silicon Valley neighbourhood, Atherton, home to tech giants has come out on top – for the third year in a row.

Elite neighborhoods close to coasts came out on top with California, New York, and Connecticut leading the way.

The top 20 wealthiest towns in the US have been revealed in a new ranking released by the Bloomberg Richest Places index.

Most of the neighborhoods are close to major cities and also tend to be coastal with California and the East Coast particularly well represented. Many of the places listed are the hometowns of famous financiers, politicians, and actors, providing huge boosts to average income for the area.

Entry-level income for 100 richest places topped $200,000, according to Bloomberg, while all of the top 20 have an average income above $300,000 a year.

20. Paradise Valley, Arizona — The town is close to state capital Phoenix and is the hometown of actors Emma Stone and Dick Van Dyke, with an average income of $300,521.

19. Rumson, New Jersey — Rumson has shot up the rankings this year. Climbing a staggering 19 places to make 19th spot in 2019 with the area enjoying an average income of $303,542.

18. Westport, Connecticut — Climbing one place this year Westport is situated on the Long Island Sound and the state’s Gold Coast. It has an average income of $304,439.

17. University Park, Texas — University Park, a suburb of Dallas, stays in 17th place for 2019. It’s home to Southern Methodist University and has an average income of $304,898.

16. Great Falls, Virginia — Within commuting distance of Washington D.C., Great Falls, Virginia is also — perhaps unsurprisingly — close to Great Falls Park with excellent views of the Potomac river. The town has fallen two places this year and has an average income of $309,599.

15. Larchmont, New York — This coast hugging town is in Westchester County and is home to “Black Swan” event author Nicholas Nassim Taleb. Larchmont has risen nine places in this year’s ranking and has an average income of $313,586.

14. West University Place, Texas — Dropping three places in this year’s ranking to 14th place is West University Place, Texas. A suburb of nearby Houston, the town has an average income of $330,459.

13. Winnetka, Illinois — The setting of the much-loved Christmas movie Home Alone, Winnetka stays in 13th place in the 2019 rankings, with a an average income of $331,231.

12. Old Greenwich, Connecticut — Old Greenwich dropped five places in this year’s ranking, but the coastal town is still one of the richest places in the US. It has an average income of $336,692.

11. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio — Located in Hamilton County, Ohio, the Village of Indian Hill is a suburb of nearby Cincinnati and has an average income of $338,267.

10. Glencoe, Illinois — Sat on the north shore of Chicago on Lake Michigan around 25 miles from the city is Glencoe. One of the biggest climbers in the rankings for 2019, having placed 15th last year, the town has an average income of $339,883.

9. Bronxville, New York — Around 15 miles away from Manhattan, Bronxville has fallen a place to ninth in the 2019 rankings. The Westchester County town has an average income of $340,448.

8. Darien, Connecticut — Climbing two places from 2018, Darien has an average income of $341,090. The leafy town on the Long Island Sound boasts 11 parks and has easy public transport links to Manhattan.

7. Highland Park, Texas — Just four miles north of downtown Dallas, Highland Park is an affluent suburb of the city with an average income of $358,994 for 2019. It’s also the hometown of Claire Underwood, the fictional President of the United States in House of Cards.

6. Short Hills, New Jersey — Not far from New York City, Short Hills was pipped to fifth place by Hillsborough, California in 2019. With an average income of $367,491 the town is the only representative from New Jersey in the top 10.

5. Hillsborough, California — Climbing one place on last year is Hillsborough, California. With an average income of $373,128 the notoriously hilly neighbourhood is only 17 miles from San Francisco.

4. Los Altos Hills, California — Located in Silicon Valley and home to tech giants such as Google co-founder Sergey Brin and current Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Los Altos Hills has an average income of $386,174.

3. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado — The Denver suburb of Cherry Hills Village is home to former NFL quarterback John Elway. A short ride from some of the best skiing America has to offer, the town has an average income of $394,259.

2. Scarsdale, New York — Just a short train ride from New York City, Scarsdale’s average household income each year is $417,335. Famous residents include Daniel Och, founder of hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management.

1. Atherton, California — Home to tech executives such as Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Google’s Eric Schmidt and just a short ride from Palo Alto and San Francisco it’s no surprise that Atherton. With an average household income of a staggering $450,696 the town is number one for the third year in a row.

