I toured a $16 million condo in the country’s richest ZIP code, a private island off the coast of Miami. Take a look inside the luxury residence, which is only accessible by boat.

- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
- Fisher Island, a 216-acre private island off the coast of Miami, is the richest ZIP code in the country.
- The average income on the island is $2.2 million, according to a recent Bloomberg report.
- I got access to a four-bedroom, $15.9 million condo designed by Bottega Veneta on the island.
- The buyer of the 5,000-square-foot residence will have access to the building’s amenities such as a butler-staffed aperitivo bar and waterfront lounge, a private movie theater, massage rooms, hair and makeup salon, and a pool terrace with towel and refreshment service.
- But the main draw of the home seems to be the prestige and privacy of living on a members-only island for millionaires.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
On a recent trip to Miami, I got access to the richest ZIP code in the country: Fisher Island, a 216-acre members-only island where the average income is $2.2 million.
To become a member of the elite Fisher Island Club, you must pay a one-time $250,000 equity contribution and $22,256 in annual dues. And that’s after residents have bought one of the condos on the island, which cost an average of $3.2 million. About 700 families live on Fisher Island in almost 30 luxury condominium buildings.
Read more: I got access to the richest zip code in the US, an island off Miami where the average income is $2.2 million, the beaches have sand imported from the Bahamas, and the preferred mode of transportation is golf carts. Here’s what it looks like.
Members of the Fisher Island Club get access to private beaches with sand imported from the Bahamas, a beach club, eight restaurants, a golf course, two deep-water marinas, a spa, 18 tennis courts, and more.
I got a tour of a $15.9 million condo designed by Bottega Veneta on the island that comes with a 900-square-foot terrace with Miami skyline views. Dora Puig, the top-ranked real estate broker in Miami-Dade County by sales volume, has the listing.
Here’s what it looks like inside a luxury condo in the richest ZIP code in America.
Fisher Island, a 216-acre private island off the coast of Miami, is the richest ZIP code in the US. The average income of residents is $2.2 million.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
I spent an afternoon getting a tour of Fisher Island, which included getting into Palazzo Del Sol, one of the island’s most luxurious condominium buildings.
- source
- Courtesy of Palazzo Del Sol
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
I got an exclusive tour of one of Palazzo Del Sol’s residences, a $15.9 million, four-bedroom condo designed by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
The home comes fully outfitted with furniture and décor from the Bottega Veneta Home Collection.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
The gourmet kitchen includes Gaggenau and SubZero appliances.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
Outside is a nearly 900-square-foot terrace with views of the Miami skyline.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
Next door, Palazzo Del Sol’s newer, luxurious sister building, Palazzo Della Luna, is nearing completion. It’s set to be completed this summer.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Della Luna
The condo’s master bedroom opens up to the wraparound terrace.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
The color palette of the apartment is made up of blushes and natural tones.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
The master bathroom, outfitted in Margraf statuaria book-matched marble, comes with a deep soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
The apartment comes with three additional bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
The buyer of the Fisher Island condo will be given a $20,000 custom Garia golf cart to get around the island.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Palazzo Del Sol
After my tour of the condo and Fisher Island in general, my impression was that the main selling point of the residence is its exclusive location on a members-only island for millionaires.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
While the apartment is beautifully designed and furnished, a lot of its value seems to come from the prestige and privacy of living on a members-only island that’s only accessible by boat.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
Fisher Island maintains its exclusivity by requiring a $250,000 initial fee and $22,256 in annual dues — on top of purchasing a multimillion-dollar condo.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider