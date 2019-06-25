I toured a $16 million condo in the country’s richest ZIP code, a private island off the coast of Miami. Take a look inside the luxury residence, which is only accessible by boat.

caption The condo comes with a nearly 900-square-foot terrace. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

On a recent trip to Miami, I got access to the richest ZIP code in the country: Fisher Island, a 216-acre members-only island where the average income is $2.2 million.

To become a member of the elite Fisher Island Club, you must pay a one-time $250,000 equity contribution and $22,256 in annual dues. And that’s after residents have bought one of the condos on the island, which cost an average of $3.2 million. About 700 families live on Fisher Island in almost 30 luxury condominium buildings.

Members of the Fisher Island Club get access to private beaches with sand imported from the Bahamas, a beach club, eight restaurants, a golf course, two deep-water marinas, a spa, 18 tennis courts, and more.

I got a tour of a $15.9 million condo designed by Bottega Veneta on the island that comes with a 900-square-foot terrace with Miami skyline views. Dora Puig, the top-ranked real estate broker in Miami-Dade County by sales volume, has the listing.

Here’s what it looks like inside a luxury condo in the richest ZIP code in America.

I spent an afternoon getting a tour of Fisher Island, which included getting into Palazzo Del Sol, one of the island’s most luxurious condominium buildings.

I got an exclusive tour of one of Palazzo Del Sol’s residences, a $15.9 million, four-bedroom condo designed by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta.

The home comes fully outfitted with furniture and décor from the Bottega Veneta Home Collection.

The gourmet kitchen includes Gaggenau and SubZero appliances.

Outside is a nearly 900-square-foot terrace with views of the Miami skyline.

Next door, Palazzo Del Sol’s newer, luxurious sister building, Palazzo Della Luna, is nearing completion. It’s set to be completed this summer.

The condo’s master bedroom opens up to the wraparound terrace.

The color palette of the apartment is made up of blushes and natural tones.

The master bathroom, outfitted in Margraf statuaria book-matched marble, comes with a deep soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower.

The apartment comes with three additional bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The buyer of the Fisher Island condo will be given a $20,000 custom Garia golf cart to get around the island.

After my tour of the condo and Fisher Island in general, my impression was that the main selling point of the residence is its exclusive location on a members-only island for millionaires.

While the apartment is beautifully designed and furnished, a lot of its value seems to come from the prestige and privacy of living on a members-only island that’s only accessible by boat.

Fisher Island maintains its exclusivity by requiring a $250,000 initial fee and $22,256 in annual dues — on top of purchasing a multimillion-dollar condo.

