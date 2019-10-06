Raiders knocked out of field goal range after Richie Incognito gets flagged for shoving a Bears player’s face into the ground

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Sunday after shoving a Chicago Bears player’s face into the ground after a play.

The penalty cost the Raiders 15 yards and knocked them out field goal range.

It’s the second straight week a penalty has hurt the Raiders, as last week, Vontaze Burfict was ejected and later suspended for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito committed a foolish and unnecessary penalty that cost his team points on Sunday.

On the opening drive against the Chicago Bears, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed a short pass to running back Jalen Richard that got the Raiders to the Bears’ 28-yard line. After a tackle was made, Incognito came running over, joined the pile-up, then shoved a Bears player’s helmet into the ground for no apparent reason.

Incognito was flagged for unnecessary roughness and the 15-yard penalty knocked the Raiders out of field goal range.

Here was the play:

Incognito was one of several big-name additions for the Raiders this offseason, many of which have proved ineffective. Antonio Brown was cut before the regular season after a months-long drama. Last week, linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the regular season for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Incognito has a checkered history, including the infamous Dolphins bullying scandal, and many in the NFL world were not surprised by the penalty in Week 5.

Oh look Richie Incognito trying to force someone's face into the ground while on the floor. What a surprise. — Cian (@Cianaf) October 6, 2019

Richie Incognito personal foul? Why I never. — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) October 6, 2019

There are tough guys and there are dumb guys. Richie Incognito works hard to be both. #BEARSvsRAIDERS — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) October 6, 2019

Against the Bears’ stingy defense, the missed opportunity for three points may come back to haunt the Raiders.